Superion, TriTech, Zuercher, and Aptean’s Public Sector Business Merge to Form CentralSquare Technologies

With over 7,500 clients and nearly 2,000 employees, CentralSquare Technologies will have the #1 market position in public safety software and the #2 market position in public administration software

Created by the merger of four innovative software businesses, CentralSquare Technologies launched today as an industry-leading provider of public sector software. The completed merger brings together the capabilities of Superion, TriTech Software Systems along with Zuercher Technologies, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean. CentralSquare today provides technology solutions that help over 7,500 public sector agencies deliver vital safety and administrative services to 3 out of every 4 residents of the U.S. and Canada. CentralSquare’s mission is to innovate on behalf of the public sector to create the broadest and most agile software platform to help solve some of the most pressing issues facing local governments today.

The formation of CentralSquare Technologies comes at a critical time in the public sector. The number of law enforcement personnel and local government employees across North America has increased by less than 0.05% in the past decade. However, public safety concerns, such as active-shooter incidents have increased by over 30 times since 2000. And, wildfires such as the recent one in British Columbia have destroyed more than a million acres in 2018 alone. This is also coupled with rising citizen demands, such as the expectation to have immediate, seamless interactions with local government. In such an environment of increasing demands and limited resources, it becomes critical to rapidly deploy smart technologies, incorporating recent advances in cloud-based solutions, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence/machine learning which can have a multiplier effect on the work done by public sector agencies.

“Every one of our clients—and by extension, the communities they serve—wins. By coming together as CentralSquare, we strengthen our commitment to delivering the broadest, smartest, and most unified software platform for public safety and public administration agencies,” said Simon Angove, CEO of CentralSquare Technologies. “Our combined experience and resources, a deep bench of talent, and a sharp focus on innovation solely for the public sector will enable us to provide solutions that build safer and smarter communities.”

CentralSquare Technologies will support all current products from each business while investing in the development of new and advanced technology solutions. Further, the merged company will be able to provide even better customer service through a much larger support organization that can smartly address customer needs across geographic areas and time zones. Over the coming weeks, CentralSquare will be hosting a number of webinars and roadshows to further communicate upcoming innovations across all product lines.

The name, CentralSquare Technologies, emphasizes putting citizens at the center of everything the new company offers. A central square is a place where citizens interact with their government, whether it be at city hall, a police or fire station, or a hospital. “To square” reflects taking communities to the next level, and the four corners of a square refer to the four brands that are coming together to form CentralSquare Technologies.

Learn more at www.CentralSqr.com

About CentralSquare Technologies

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare Technologies is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,500 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management, and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance, and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at www.CentralSqr.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005895/en/