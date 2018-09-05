Superion, TriTech, Zuercher, and Aptean’s Public Sector Business Merge to Form CentralSquare Technologies

Created by the merger of four innovative software businesses,
CentralSquare Technologies launched today as an industry-leading
provider of public sector software. The completed merger brings together
the capabilities of Superion, TriTech Software Systems along with
Zuercher Technologies, and the public sector and healthcare business of
Aptean. CentralSquare today provides technology solutions that help over
7,500 public sector agencies deliver vital safety and administrative
services to 3 out of every 4 residents of the U.S. and Canada.
CentralSquare’s mission is to innovate on behalf of the public sector to
create the broadest and most agile software platform to help solve some
of the most pressing issues facing local governments today.
The formation of CentralSquare Technologies comes at a critical time in
the public sector. The number of law enforcement personnel and local
government employees across North America has increased by less than
0.05% in the past decade. However, public safety concerns, such as
active-shooter incidents have increased by over 30 times since 2000.
And, wildfires such as the recent one in British Columbia have destroyed
more than a million acres in 2018 alone. This is also coupled with
rising citizen demands, such as the expectation to have immediate,
seamless interactions with local government. In such an environment of
increasing demands and limited resources, it becomes critical to rapidly
deploy smart technologies, incorporating recent advances in cloud-based
solutions, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence/machine
learning which can have a multiplier effect on the work done by public
sector agencies.
“Every one of our clients—and by extension, the communities they
serve—wins. By coming together as CentralSquare, we strengthen our
commitment to delivering the broadest, smartest, and most unified
software platform for public safety and public administration agencies,”
said Simon Angove, CEO of CentralSquare Technologies. “Our combined
experience and resources, a deep bench of talent, and a sharp focus on
innovation solely for the public sector will enable us to provide
solutions that build safer and smarter communities.”
CentralSquare Technologies will support all current products from each
business while investing in the development of new and advanced
technology solutions. Further, the merged company will be able to
provide even better customer service through a much larger support
organization that can smartly address customer needs across geographic
areas and time zones. Over the coming weeks, CentralSquare will be
hosting a number of webinars and roadshows to further communicate
upcoming innovations across all product lines.
The name, CentralSquare Technologies, emphasizes putting citizens at the
center of everything the new company offers. A central square is a place
where citizens interact with their government, whether it be at city
hall, a police or fire station, or a hospital. “To square” reflects
taking communities to the next level, and the four corners of a square
refer to the four brands that are coming together to form CentralSquare
Technologies.
