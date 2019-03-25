Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Superior Dental Care : Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

Superior Dental Care (SDC), a dental insurance carrier, today announced that a recent data security incident may have resulted in unauthorized access to some of its members’ personal information.

SDC first identified suspicious activity within an employee’s email account on Jan. 23, 2019. Steps were taken immediately to secure the email account. The nature and scope of the incident was investigated with the support of third-party forensic experts.

On Feb. 11, 2019, it was determined the employee’s email account was subject to unauthorized access by an unknown party. The unknown party accessed the email account from Dec. 21, 2018, until access was discovered and terminated on Jan. 23, 2019. Specific information potentially accessed may include members’ names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and payment and medical information related to dental services. SDC is notifying potentially affected members by this posting and by mailing individual letters.

SDC established a dedicated assistance line for individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident. Members can call (800) 810-5638, Monday through Friday (excluding U.S. holidays), 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. Members can also find information on how they can protect against fraud and identity theft, as well as obtain additional credit and identity monitoring resources, in the letters they will receive by mail.

SDC takes this incident and the security of its members’ information very seriously. The company has updated processes to further strengthen its systems to protect its members’ personal information and will continue to work with third-party experts to help ensure the highest levels of security.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:20pUNION PACIFIC : Current Carloadings - Week 12
PU
04:20pTURNERS & GROWERS : World's first commercial robotic apple harvest
PU
04:20pNEW AT HSH.COM : Guide to Prepaying Your Mortgage [Mar 25, 2019]
PU
04:20pGILEAD SCIENCES : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
04:20pPFENEX : to Present at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference
PU
04:20pGILEAD SCIENCES : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote ("Proxy")
PU
04:20pSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pATYR PHARMA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pBRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pPETRO RIVER OIL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : Biogen announces $5 billion buyback days after shelving Alzheimer's trials
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
3Uber looks to pick up Careem in $3 billion deal - sources
4HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : LVMH briefly sinks almost 9 percent; traders suspect 'fat finger'
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : , Commerzbank Hit Snag

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.