Superior Dental Care : Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

Superior Dental Care (SDC), a dental insurance carrier, today announced
that a recent data security incident may have resulted in unauthorized
access to some of its members’ personal information.
SDC first identified suspicious activity within an employee’s email
account on Jan. 23, 2019. Steps were taken immediately to secure the
email account. The nature and scope of the incident was investigated
with the support of third-party forensic experts.
On Feb. 11, 2019, it was determined the employee’s email account was
subject to unauthorized access by an unknown party. The unknown party
accessed the email account from Dec. 21, 2018, until access was
discovered and terminated on Jan. 23, 2019. Specific information
potentially accessed may include members’ names, addresses, Social
Security numbers, and payment and medical information related to dental
services. SDC is notifying potentially affected members by this posting
and by mailing individual letters.
SDC established a dedicated assistance line for individuals seeking
additional information regarding this incident. Members can call (800)
810-5638, Monday through Friday (excluding U.S. holidays), 8:00 a.m. to
8:00 p.m. ET. Members can also find information on how they can protect
against fraud and identity theft, as well as obtain additional credit
and identity monitoring resources, in the letters they will receive by
mail.
SDC takes this incident and the security of its members’ information
very seriously. The company has updated processes to further strengthen
its systems to protect its members’ personal information and will
continue to work with third-party experts to help ensure the highest
levels of security.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005062/en/