Superior Dental Care : Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

Superior Dental Care (SDC), a dental insurance carrier, today announced that a recent data security incident may have resulted in unauthorized access to some of its members’ personal information.

SDC first identified suspicious activity within an employee’s email account on Jan. 23, 2019. Steps were taken immediately to secure the email account. The nature and scope of the incident was investigated with the support of third-party forensic experts.

On Feb. 11, 2019, it was determined the employee’s email account was subject to unauthorized access by an unknown party. The unknown party accessed the email account from Dec. 21, 2018, until access was discovered and terminated on Jan. 23, 2019. Specific information potentially accessed may include members’ names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and payment and medical information related to dental services. SDC is notifying potentially affected members by this posting and by mailing individual letters.

SDC established a dedicated assistance line for individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident. Members can call (800) 810-5638, Monday through Friday (excluding U.S. holidays), 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. Members can also find information on how they can protect against fraud and identity theft, as well as obtain additional credit and identity monitoring resources, in the letters they will receive by mail.

SDC takes this incident and the security of its members’ information very seriously. The company has updated processes to further strengthen its systems to protect its members’ personal information and will continue to work with third-party experts to help ensure the highest levels of security.

