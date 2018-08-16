Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Superior Essex Launches New Lines of Outside Plant Hybrid Cable Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

Superior Essex announces three new lines of OSP Hybrid cable products that combine copper and optical fiber technology to transmit both data and power. The Telco Series Hybrid optimized for Class 2 Line Powering, The PowerWise® Hybrid Series designed to deliver digital electricity packets, and the Tower Hybrid family targeted at Macro Cell sites deploying remote radio heads (RRH) for both LTE and 5G.

Superior Essex will introduce these products at ISE Expo 2018 from August 14th to August 16th in Denver Colorado, at the Denver Convention Center booth #423.

“Our new OSP hybrid cables affirm the Superior Essex commitment to improving on cabling solutions that support next generation technologies,” says Robin Gainsford, Director of Broadband Technology for Superior Essex.

About Superior Essex

Superior Essex is a leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable and accessory products serving the communications industry and related distribution markets for over 80 years. Superior Essex is a trade name for Superior Essex International LP and other companies of Superior Essex Inc. SuperiorEssexcommunications.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:10pCanadian factory sales rise in June on oil, coal
RE
03:10pBILLION INDUSTRIAL : Ind 1H net up 59% to RMB347m; div HK4.7 cts
AQ
03:10pSUN HUNG KAI : 1H net up 36% to HK$1b; div HK12 cts
AQ
03:10pFUFENG : JP Morgan cuts Fufeng Group to HK$5.5
AQ
03:10pNEW TIMES ENERGY : expects interim loss to decrease
AQ
03:10pMORGAN STANLEY : Healthcare Innovator myLAB Box Announces $1.56M in Seed Funding to Expand Offerings and Consumer Access To Service
AQ
03:10pKP TISSUE : IIROC Trading Halt - KPT
AQ
03:10pSMT SCHARF AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:09pJ.C. Penney shares dive 25 percent on forecast cut, weak results
RE
03:09pNATIONAL BANK : Anti-Russia sanctions torpedo Kazakhstan’s currency
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018
4DELTA AIR LINES : Trade unions unite in protest at likely new Air France KLM boss
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Rout This Year Has Wiped Out Over $175 Billion in Market Value

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.