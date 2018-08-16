Superior Essex Launches New Lines of Outside Plant Hybrid Cable Products

Superior Essex announces three new lines of OSP Hybrid cable products
that combine copper and optical fiber technology to transmit both data
and power. The Telco Series Hybrid optimized for Class 2 Line Powering,
The PowerWise® Hybrid Series designed to deliver digital
electricity packets, and the Tower Hybrid family targeted at Macro Cell
sites deploying remote radio heads (RRH) for both LTE and 5G.
Superior Essex will introduce these products at ISE
Expo 2018 from August 14th to August 16th in
Denver Colorado, at the Denver Convention Center booth #423.
“Our new OSP hybrid cables affirm the Superior Essex commitment to
improving on cabling solutions that support next generation
technologies,” says Robin Gainsford, Director of Broadband Technology
for Superior Essex.
About Superior Essex
Superior Essex is a leading manufacturer and supplier of communications
cable and accessory products serving the communications industry and
related distribution markets for over 80 years. Superior Essex is a
trade name for Superior Essex International LP and other companies of
Superior Essex Inc. SuperiorEssexcommunications.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005007/en/