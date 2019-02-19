Superior Essex : Sustainability Lead Elected Co-Chair of TIA Sustainability Working Group

Superior Essex Global Head of Sustainability, Annie Bevan, has been
elected co-chair of the Telecommunications
Industry Association’s corporate
sustainability working group alongside Stephen Bernard, Sr.
Sustainability Manager for AT&T. With this appointment, the group, whose
stated goal is to “provide ICT companies with efficient and accessible
Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility tools, support, and
benchmarking focused on reducing environmental impacts while improving
social and ethical business practices globally”, has recognized Superior
Essex as a consistent leader in expanding sustainability practices
across the ICT marketplace.
With the addition of Superior Essex to the group along with her co-chair
appointment, Annie hopes to direct ICT industry resources towards
sustainability focused outcomes as communications technology continues
to advance:
“This is an awesome opportunity for the ICT industry to come together to
reduce greenhouse gas emissions, energy usage, and waste as well as
continue to innovate and evolve with 5G networks. I hope that we can
leverage the combined business power of our industry to drive
sustainability throughout our society.”
