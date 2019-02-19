Log in
Superior Essex : Sustainability Lead Elected Co-Chair of TIA Sustainability Working Group

02/19/2019

Superior Essex Global Head of Sustainability, Annie Bevan, has been elected co-chair of the Telecommunications Industry Association’s corporate sustainability working group alongside Stephen Bernard, Sr. Sustainability Manager for AT&T. With this appointment, the group, whose stated goal is to “provide ICT companies with efficient and accessible Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility tools, support, and benchmarking focused on reducing environmental impacts while improving social and ethical business practices globally”, has recognized Superior Essex as a consistent leader in expanding sustainability practices across the ICT marketplace.

With the addition of Superior Essex to the group along with her co-chair appointment, Annie hopes to direct ICT industry resources towards sustainability focused outcomes as communications technology continues to advance:

“This is an awesome opportunity for the ICT industry to come together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, energy usage, and waste as well as continue to innovate and evolve with 5G networks. I hope that we can leverage the combined business power of our industry to drive sustainability throughout our society.”

About Superior Essex

Superior Essex is a leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable and accessory products serving the communications industry and related distribution markets for over 80 years. Superior Essex is a trade name for Superior Essex International LP and other companies of Superior Essex Inc. For more information on Superior Essex sustainability efforts, visit http://sustainability.superioressexcommunications.com/


