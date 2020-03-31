Superior School of Real Estate : Transitions All Classes to Distance-Learning

Superior School of Real Estate, the leading real estate educator for both online and classroom learning in North Carolina, has transitioned all courses to an online, synchronous distance-learning format to minimize risk of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to students, staff, and community. Synchronous distance learning means the instructor and students are separated only by distance and not time, allowing for real-time monitoring of student participation. These courses are now available immediately across all stages of real estate education, from pre-licensing and post-licensing, to continuing education.

Once the North Carolina Real Estate Commission drafted emergency rules stating that all in-person classroom activities were suspended and granted education providers permission to hold distance-learning courses, Superior School of Real Estate began working to transition all courses to the online synchronous format. The Superior School of Real Estate went live with this new format on Thursday, March 26. These courses provide the same materials, instructors, and classroom participation as in-person courses, just in a safe and distant environment.

“While Superior School of Real Estate already offered elective CE courses online prior to this scenario, taking our entire classroom experience and moving it to a distant virtual environment has been a major transition, particularly ensuring that our ‘laugh and learn’ style carries over from the physical classroom to the digital classroom,” said Bill Gallagher, founder and instructor of Superior School of Real Estate. “Our goal is to help professionals and emerging professionals continue their learning requirements with as little interruption and as much interaction and enjoyment as possible, now more than ever.”

For professionals pursuing to complete their post-license education, the North Carolina Real Estate Commission has made the decision to waive all post-licensing exams during this emergency period.

“As we all learn how to navigate this unprecedented environment, we want our communities to know that Superior School of Real Estate is here to serve you,” said Kyle Wentz, school director at Superior School of Real Estate. “Through our business continuity practices, we have equipped our talented team to work from home to seamlessly serve you. We are passionate about our customers and the quality learning experience we provide, and during this uncertain time, you can rely on us to provide all education offerings and support to you as normal.”

For more information on current regulations and guidance directed by the North Carolina Real Estate Commission, please visit https://www.ncrec.gov/. For more information on Superior School of Real Estate’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.superiorschoolnc.com/coronavirus-covid-19-update.

ABOUT SUPERIOR SCHOOL OF REAL ESTATE

Superior School of Real Estate is a leading provider of Qualifying and Continuing Education across North Carolina, helping more than 20,000 licensees and Realtors® annually to advance their career. DREI instructors and trainers further the mission of Superior School founder Bill Gallagher, a leading expert in real estate and a speaker, instructor and mentor. Superior School of Real Estate is part of Colibri Group, which helps millions of professionals manage and advance their careers through online learning solutions for licensing and continuing education. For more information, visit superiorschoolnc.com.

