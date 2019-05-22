Superior Tire & Service : to offer former, active military members retail discounts

This Memorial Day, Superior Tire & Service’s Goodyear stores will honor all former and active military members by giving them free car care checks and offering them all Goodyear Tires at cost.

Superior Tire & Service is a proud supporter of Honor and Remember, a military support program whose mission is to recognize the sacrifice of America’s military fallen service members and their families by paying tribute to all military lives lost, not only why serving on active duty but also as a result of serving.

Military customers who come into any of our 17 retail stores between May 23 – 27 will receive a free car care check and Goodyear Tires at COST. This can be used in conjunction with all other manufacturers’ rebates that are available to all customers. Superior Tire & Service operates in Idaho and Nevada. Please visit www.superior-tire.com for a list of locations and hours.

