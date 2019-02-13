Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Superior of : Announces...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 02:37pm EST

SEMINOLE, Florida - February 13, 2019 - Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced the promotion of Rick Granzow, its Senior Director of Information Technology, to the position of Vice President of Information Technology.

'Since joining us in 2013, Rick has held increasing responsibility and has led the successful integration and reengineering of our technology infrastructure to help insure business continuity and cost-effectiveness. With the demands of different technology needs from multiple businesses, the importance of strong and secure technology leadership continues to increase. We look forward to Rick continuing to lead the delivery of technology solutions that best serve our platforms and customers' said Mark Decker, CIO.

Rick brings over 20 years of successful IT leadership experience prior to his joining Superior Group of Companies in 2013.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare®, HPI and CID Resources are signature uniform brands of Superior Group of Companies. Each is one of America's leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets it serves. They specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every day, more than 6 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO®, Tangerine Promotions® and Public Identity® are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. They provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world's most successful brands.

The Office Gurus® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for its customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve their customers' service experiences.

SGC's commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as its financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for its customers' diverse needs while embracing a 'Customer 1st, Every Time!' philosophy and culture in all of its business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

Contact:

Mike Attinella OR Hala Elsherbini

CFO & Treasurer Halliburton Investor Relations

(727) 803-7170 (972) 458-8000

Disclaimer

Superior Group of Companies Inc. published this content on 13 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2019 19:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:49pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Prism Assurance, Ltd.
BU
03:48pMontgomery County, Md., Public Schools to Use Eureka Math™ from Great Minds®
PR
03:47pJAY BAER : Embracing the Influencer Graph
PU
03:47pCRITICAL CONTROL ENERGY SERVICES : Application to Delist from TSX Accepted
PU
03:44pACACIA RESEARCH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:43pMANCHESTER UNITED : Man Utd, PSG face UEFA investigation after fan incidents
AQ
03:40pACASTA ENTERPRISES : Anson Advisors responds to Acasta accusations
AQ
03:39pCSP : MA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:38pCANOE EIT INCOME FUND : IIROC Trading Halt - EIT.UN
AQ
03:37pDELTA AIR LINES : Italian railways group to start talks with Delta, easyJet on Alitalia
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABN AMRO GROUP : Bad loans and money laundering curbs take toll on ABN Amro
2CRITEO SA : CRITEO S.A. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Byl..
3TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : Swung to Net Profit in 2018
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..
5BIC : BIC : Q4 and Full Year 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.