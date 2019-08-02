Log in
Superior of : Declares Regular Quarterly...

08/02/2019 | 04:10pm BST

SEMINOLE, Florida - August 2, 2019 - The Board of Directors of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable August 28, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 14, 2019.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies ™, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare®, HPI™ and CID Resources are signature uniform brands of Superior Group of Companies. Each is one of America's leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets it serves. They specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every day, more than 6 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.BAMKO ®, Tangerine Promotion s® and Public Identi ty® are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. They provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world's most successful brands.

The Office Gu rus® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for its customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve their customers' service experiences.

SGC's commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as its financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for its customers' diverse needs while embracing a 'Customer 1st, Every Time!' philosophy and culture in all of its business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies. com for more information.

Contact:

Michael Attinella OR Hala Elsherbini
CFO & Treasurer
(727) 803-7170 		Halliburton Investor Relations
(972) 458-8000

Disclaimer

Superior Group of Companies Inc. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 15:09:01 UTC
