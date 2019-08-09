Superior of : to...

Log in
08/09/2019 | 05:26pm EDT

08/09/2019 | 05:26pm EDT

Seminole, FL. - August 7, 2019 - Superior Group of Companies, Inc. ® (NASDAQ: SGC) announced today that Andrew D. Demott, Jr., Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Attinella, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the 8th Annual Intellisight Conference at the University of St. Thomas - School of Law in Minneapolis on Wednesday, August 14, at 11:15 a .m. Management will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of management's presentation will be accessible via the Company's investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/.

The 2-day Intellisight investor conference, hosted by the CFA Society of Minnesota, will take place this year on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 13 and 14, 2019. Day 1 is focused on education topics such as ESG Impact Investing, Municipal Bonds and The Digital Future with Day 2 featuring company presentations and corporate access opportunities.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies ™, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare®, HPI™ and CID Resources are signature uniform brands of Superior Group of Companies. Each is one of America's leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets it serves. They specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 6 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.
BAMKO®, Tangerine Promotions® and Public Identity® are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. They provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world's most successful brands.

The Office Gurus ® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for its customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve their customers' service experiences.

SGC's commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as its financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for its customers' diverse needs while embracing a 'Customer 1st, Every Time!' philosophy and culture in all of its business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

Contact:

Michael Attinella
CFO & Treasurer
(727) 803-7170

-OR-

Hala Elsherbini
Halliburton Investor Relations
(972) 458-8000

Disclaimer

Superior Group of Companies Inc. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 21:25:04 UTC
