Supermarket Income REIT : Dividend Declaration

SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC

('Supermarket Income REIT' or 'the Company')

LEI: 2138007FOINJKAM7L537

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Board of Directors of Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) has today declared an interim dividend in respect of the period from 1 July to 30 September 2018 of 1.375 pence per ordinary share, payable on or around 6 November 2018. This dividend will be a Property Income Distribution ('PID') to ordinary shareholders on the register on 19 October 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 18 October 2018.

From January 2019 the quarterly dividend is expected to increase by 3.2% to 1.419 pence per share. As a result, for the financial year 2018/19 the Company is targeting an annualised dividend of 5.63 pence per ordinary share. (1)

For further information, please contact:

Atrato Capital Limited+44 (0)20 3790 8087

Ben Green

Steve Windsor

Steve Noble

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Mark Young

Neil Winward

Tom Yeadon

Tavistock +44 (0)20 7920 3150

Jeremy Carey

James Whitmore

James Verstringhe

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) is listed on the London Stock Exchange. SUPR acquires supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the United Kingdom. SUPR aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for capital growth through active asset management. Atrato Capital is the Company's Investment Adviser.

Further information is available on the Company's website www.supermarketincomereit.com

(1) The target dividend is a target only and not a profit forecast. There can be no assurance that the target will be achieved, and it should not be taken as indication of the Company's expected or actual future results.