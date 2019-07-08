Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Supermarket Income REIT : Dividend Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 02:53am EDT

8 July 2019

SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC

('Supermarket Income REIT' or 'the Company')

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Board of Directors of Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) has today declared an interim dividend in respect of the period from 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2019 of 1.419 pence per ordinary share, payable on or around 7 August 2019. The ex-dividend date will be 18July 2019 with a record date of 19 July 2019. This dividend will be paid 0.681 pence as a Property Income Distribution ('PID') in respect of the Company's tax-exempt property rental business and 0.738 as an Ordinary UK dividend.

For further information, please contact:

Atrato Capital Limited+44 (0)20 3790 8087

Ben Green

Steve Windsor

Steve Noble

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Mark Young

Neil Winward

Tom Yeadon

Tavistock +44 (0)20 7920 3150

Jeremy Carey

James Whitmore

James Verstringhe

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Supermarket Income REIT plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange. SUPR acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the United Kingdom. SUPR aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for capital growth through active asset management. Atrato Capital is the Company's Investment Adviser.

Disclaimer

Supermarket Income REIT plc published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 06:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:15aCustom Media Launches Mansion Global in Japan
BU
03:15aTRANSCANNA : Acquires The GoodFellas Group, LLC
EQ
03:13aNASDAQ : Semi-Annual Review of the OMX Helsinki 25 Index
PU
03:13aWOOLWORTHS : reaffirms commitment to Reconciliation
PU
03:13aSUCCESSFUL TRADE FAIR PRESENTATION : increased demand for laser cooling systems made by termotek
PU
03:11aSouth Korea's Moon urges Japan to remove export curbs
RE
03:10aSouth Korea's Moon urges Japan to remove export curbs
RE
03:10aTransCanna Acquires The GoodFellas Group, LLC
NE
03:09aOil prices edge up; gains capped as investors eye global risks
RE
03:08aHORIZON DISCOVERY : SMARTvector platform supports Celyad IND filing
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : shares rise as 18,000 global job cuts begin
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Saudi airline flyadeal picks Airbus jets over grounded Boeing MAX
3SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : China tech giant Baidu partners with Geely, Toyota
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About