Supermarket Income REIT : Extension of revolving credit facility

SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC

('Supermarket Income REIT' or 'the Company')

LEI: 2138007FOINJKAM7L537

EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

The Board of Supermarket Income REIT plc (ticker: SUPR) is pleased to announce a 12-month extension of the maturity date on the £100 million Revolving Credit Facility (the 'RCF') with HSBC from 30 August 2020 to 30 August 2021. The original terms of the facility are unchanged, and the facility contains one further 12-month extension option to August 2022.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Supermarket Income REIT plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange. SUPR acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the United Kingdom. SUPR aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for capital growth through active asset management. Atrato Capital is the Company's Investment Adviser.