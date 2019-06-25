Log in
Supermarket Income REIT : Extension of revolving credit facility

06/25/2019 | 02:51am EDT

SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC

('Supermarket Income REIT' or 'the Company')

LEI: 2138007FOINJKAM7L537

EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

The Board of Supermarket Income REIT plc (ticker: SUPR) is pleased to announce a 12-month extension of the maturity date on the £100 million Revolving Credit Facility (the 'RCF') with HSBC from 30 August 2020 to 30 August 2021. The original terms of the facility are unchanged, and the facility contains one further 12-month extension option to August 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Atrato Capital Limited+44 (0)20 3790 8087

Ben Green

Steve Windsor

Steve Noble

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Mark Young

Neil Winward

Tom Yeadon

Tavistock +44 (0)20 7920 3150

Jeremy Carey

James Whitmore

James Verstringhe

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Supermarket Income REIT plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange. SUPR acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the United Kingdom. SUPR aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for capital growth through active asset management. Atrato Capital is the Company's Investment Adviser.

Disclaimer

Supermarket Income REIT plc published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 06:50:05 UTC
