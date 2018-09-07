Supermarket Income REIT : PDMR Shareholding

7 September 2018

SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC

(the 'Company')

PDMR Notification

Supermarket Income REIT PLC, announces that on 5 September 2018, Benedict Luke Green, a Director of the Company's Investment Adviser, Atrato Capital Limited, purchased 273,467 ordinary shares in the Company ('Ordinary Shares').

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / person closely associated ('PCA') a) Name Benedict Luke Green 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR Director of the Company's Investment Adviser, Atrato Capital Limited b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Supermarket Income REIT PLC b) LEI 2138007FOINJKAM7L537 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BF345X11 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 101.1 pence 273,467 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 273,467 ordinary shares in aggregate £276,475.14 e) Date of the transaction 5 September 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Following the above sale of shares, Benedict Luke Greenis interested in 1,034,014 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

By order of the Board

Supermarket Income REIT PLC

