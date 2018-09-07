Log in
Supermarket Income REIT : PDMR Shareholding

09/07/2018 | 02:57pm CEST

7 September 2018

SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC

(the 'Company')

PDMR Notification

Supermarket Income REIT PLC, announces that on 5 September 2018, Benedict Luke Green, a Director of the Company's Investment Adviser, Atrato Capital Limited, purchased 273,467 ordinary shares in the Company ('Ordinary Shares').

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / person closely associated ('PCA')

a)

Name

Benedict Luke Green

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

Director of the Company's Investment Adviser, Atrato Capital Limited

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Supermarket Income REIT PLC

b)

LEI

2138007FOINJKAM7L537

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BF345X11

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

101.1 pence

273,467

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

273,467 ordinary shares in aggregate

£276,475.14

e)

Date of the transaction

5 September 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Following the above sale of shares, Benedict Luke Greenis interested in 1,034,014 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

By order of the Board

Supermarket Income REIT PLC

For further information, please contact:

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Atrato Capital Limited

Ben Green

Steve Windsor

Steve Noble

+44 20 3790 8087

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Mark Young

Neil Winward

Tom Yeadon

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Tavistock

Jeremy Carey

James Whitmore

James Verstringhe

+44 (0)20 7920 3150

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Will Cameron

+44 (0) 207 409 0181

Disclaimer

Supermarket Income REIT plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 12:56:09 UTC
