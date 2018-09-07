Supermarket Income REIT : PDMR Shareholding

7 September 2018
SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC
(the 'Company')
PDMR Notification
Supermarket Income REIT PLC, announces that on 5 September 2018, Benedict Luke Green, a Director of the Company's Investment Adviser, Atrato Capital Limited, purchased 273,467 ordinary shares in the Company ('Ordinary Shares').
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / person closely associated ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Benedict Luke Green
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
PDMR
Director of the Company's Investment Adviser, Atrato Capital Limited
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Supermarket Income REIT PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138007FOINJKAM7L537
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BF345X11
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
101.1 pence
|
273,467
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
273,467 ordinary shares in aggregate
£276,475.14
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
5 September 2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
Following the above sale of shares, Benedict Luke Greenis interested in 1,034,014 Ordinary Shares in the Company.
By order of the Board
Supermarket Income REIT PLC
For further information, please contact:
|
Atrato Capital Limited
Ben Green
Steve Windsor
Steve Noble
|
+44 20 3790 8087
|
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
Mark Young
Neil Winward
Tom Yeadon
|
+44 (0)20 7710 7600
|
Tavistock
Jeremy Carey
James Whitmore
James Verstringhe
|
+44 (0)20 7920 3150
|
JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Will Cameron
|
+44 (0) 207 409 0181
