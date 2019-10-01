Log in
Supermarket Income REIT : Result of General Meeting

10/01/2019 | 02:43pm EDT

1 October 2019

Supermarket Income REIT plc

('Supermarket' or the 'Company')

LEI: 213800FOINJKAM7L537

Result of General Meeting

Supermarket Income REIT plc, announces that at the Company's General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands and the results of the proxy votes received are set out below.

Resolution 1 was proposed as an ordinary resolution and resolution 2 was proposed as a special resolution.

Resolution

Votes For*

%

Votes Against

%

Total votes validly cast

Total votes cast as % of issued share capital

Vote Withheld **

1

Authorise the allotment of new ordinary shares

152,148,505

98.38

2,504,878

1.62

123,642,841

64.48

0

2

Disapply pre-emption rights for issue of new ordinary shares

152,101,387

98.35

2,553,796

1.65

123,642,841

64.48

0

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

Every shareholder has one vote for every Ordinary Share held. As at 1 October 2019, the share capital of the Company consisted of 239,833,219 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

For further information, please contact:

Atrato Capital Limited +44 (0)20 3790 8087

Ben Green

Steve Windsor

Steven Noble

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited +44 (0)20 7710 7600

Mark Young

Neil Winward

Tom Yeadon

Tavistock +44 (0)20 7920 3150

Jeremy Carey

James Whitmore

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Supermarket Income REIT plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange. SUPR acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the United Kingdom. SUPR aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for capital growth through active asset management. Atrato Capital is the Company's Investment Adviser.

Further information is available on the Company's website www.supermarketincomereit.com

Disclaimer

Supermarket Income REIT plc published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 18:42:05 UTC
