Supermarket Income REIT : Results of initial issue

3 October 2019

Supermarket Income REIT plc

(the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries the 'Group')

Results of Initial Issue

The Board of Supermarket Income REIT plc is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised £100 million in an oversubscribed issue by way of a Placing and Offer for Subscription of 98,039,215 New Ordinary Shares at 102.0 pence per New Ordinary Share. As applications for New Ordinary Shares exceeded 98,039,215 , a scaling back exercise has taken place. Of the 98,039,215 New Ordinary Shares to be issued, 87,397,911 New Ordinary Shares will be issued pursuant to the Placing and 10,641,304 New Ordinary Shares will be issued pursuant to the Offer for Subscription.

An application will be made for all of the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will take effect, and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 7 October 2019.

The New Ordinary Shares will, when issued be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passuwith the Existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all future dividends and distributions declared, made or paid after Admission.

Immediately following Admission, the Company will have 337,872,434 Ordinary Shares in issue and therefore the total voting rights in the Company will be 337,872,434. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they may determine whether or not they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Unless otherwise specified, defined terms in this Announcement have the same meaning as in the Prospectus.

Certain Directors of the Company have participated in the Initial Issue. Details of such subscriptions in the Initial Issue are as follows:

Director Number of shares held prior to the Initial Issue Number of shares subscribed for in the Initial Issue Number of shares held after the Initial Issue Nick Hewson 380,000 19,600 399,600 Jon Austen 99,000 21,000 120,000 Vincent Prior 55,431 20,588 76,019

The Company shortly will also be making a notification and public disclosure of transactions by the Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation giving more details of the above dealings.

Dealing codes

Ticker: SUPR

ISIN for the New Ordinary Shares: GB00BF345X11

SEDOL for the New Ordinary Shares: BF345X1

The Company's legal entity identifier: 2138007FOINJKAM7L537

For further information, please contact:

Atrato Capital Limited+44 (0)20 3790 8087

Ben Green

Steve Windsor

Steve Noble

Stifel - Bookrunner, Financial Adviser and Placing Agent+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Tom Yeadon

Mark Young

Neil Winward

Goodbody - Placing Agent +44 (0)20 3841 6208

James Felix

Bruce Garrow

Richard Tunney

Tavistock+44 (0)20 7920 3150

Jeremy Carey (jeremy.carey@tavistock.co.uk)

James Whitmore (james.whitmore@tavistock.co.uk)

