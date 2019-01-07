Supermarket Income REIT : Updated Key Information Document

SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC
(the 'Company')
LEI: 2138007FOINJKAM7L537
Updated Key Information Document ('KID')
Supermarket Income REIT (LSE: SUPR), the supermarket real estate investor, has published an updated Key Information Document ('KID') in accordance with the requirements of the Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products ('PRIIPs') Regulation.
The KID provides key information about SUPR as an investment product. It is not marketing material. The KID contains information about the Company in a prescribed format and should be considered alongside the Company's statutory filings, such as the Annual Report, which can also be found on the website.
The full KID is available to view and download on the Company website at: https://www.supermarketincomereit.com/investor-centre
For further information, please contact:
Atrato Capital Limited +44 (0)20 3790 8087
Ben Green
Steve Windsor
Steve Noble
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited +44 (0)20 7710 7600
Mark Young
Neil Winward
Tom Yeadon
Tavistock +44 (0)20 7920 3150
Jeremy Carey
James Whitmore
NOTES TO EDITORS:
Supermarket Income REIT plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange. SUPR acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the United Kingdom. SUPR aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for capital growth through active asset management. Atrato Capital is the Company's Investment Adviser.
Disclaimer
Supermarket Income REIT plc published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 08:23:04 UTC