Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Supermarket chain Morrisons faces equal pay claims worth 1 billion pounds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 02:44am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a branch of the food retailer Morrisons in west London, Britain

(Reuters) - Supermarket chain Morrisons is facing equal pay claims worth over 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion), law firm Leigh Day said on Tuesday, seeking compensation for women who believe they were paid less than men in distribution centers.

Leigh Day said in a statement https://www.leighday.co.uk/News/News-2018/September-2018/Morrisons-facing-equal-pay-claim-worth-over-1-bill that Morrisons has around 80,000 store staff eligible to claim, which could result in a bill for back pay of over 1 billion pounds if the retailer's action are found unlawful.

The law firm, which is already working on claims on behalf of 30,000 workers in Asda, Sainsbury's and Tesco Plc said in February that Tesco was facing a potential bill of up to 4 billion pounds in an equal pay claim involving women workers at its British stores.

"We believe that Morrisons, as with the other major supermarkets, has underpaid those working in its stores for a number of years," Emma Satyamurti, a partner in Leigh Day, said in the statement. "The big four supermarkets in the UK make vast amounts each year in profits – it is time that they faced up to their legal obligations under Equal Pay legislation."

Morrisons was asked by the law firm if it carried out an equal pay audit, Leigh Day said.

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “We are not aware of any court proceedings issued by a third party. We have received a letter asking us a number of questions about our pay policies. Our aim is to pay our colleagues fairly and equally for the job that they do, irrespective of their gender.”

Leigh Day also said it believed employees working in male-dominated distribution centers were paid considerably more than largely female-staffed stores.

(The story corrects third paragraph to show that 4 billion pound claim is for Tesco alone.)

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru and James Davey; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY 0.13% 319.9 Delayed Quote.32.52%
TESCO -1.50% 236.8 Delayed Quote.13.17%
WAL-MART STORES -0.27% 96.64 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:02aSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : Shares extend losses to 31-month low
PU
04:02aSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : Glue sticks recalled
PU
03:43aAUDIO CODEC MARKET GLOBAL SIZE, COMPETITORS AND INSIGHTS ANALYSIS REPORT FOR 2018-2024- MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS, INC., STMICROELECTRONICS N.V., TECHNICOLOR SA, AND REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Audio Codec Market by channel type (mono-codec, stereo, multi-channel codec), component (hardware, software), compression type (lossless, lossy compression, non-compression), application (headphone, headset, wearable device, desktop, laptop, mobile phone, tablet, televis
AQ
03:37aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Young people leave Torres Strait, 25-34 year olds arrive (Media Release)
PU
03:27aS&P STANDARD & POOR'S : Dow Jones Indices Announces Modified Rebalancing Results for the /BMV IPC Index
PU
03:25aDollar dips as Canada and U.S. hold trade talks
RE
03:16aAsia stocks wobble near 14-month lows on simmering trade worries
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:12aAPPLICATION MANAGEMENT SERVICES MARKET THROUGHOUT THE FORECAST PERIOD : Competition Status, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors, Value Chain, and Key Players: The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Application Management Services Market by service (integration, modernization, consulting, database management, support & maintenance), deployment (cloud and on-premise), and application (as public sector, retail, IT & telecom, healthcare, and BFSI) through main geographies in the Global Market such as No
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Boeing 737 production rebounds as planemaker extends lead over Airbus
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP shares drop after executives outline post-Qualcomm path
3SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Ashley faces investor revolt in absentia
4SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : FCC pauses review of T-Mobile, Sprint merger
5HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : to bolster Asia private banking headcount, double client assets

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.