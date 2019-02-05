Supermicro® Schedules Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Preliminary Financial Results

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server, storage technology and green computing, today announced that it has scheduled a conference call and webcast for preliminary information regarding its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2019 ended December 31, 2018.

The Company also announced it will release second quarter fiscal 2019 preliminary information regarding its financial results in a press release on Thursday, February 14, 2019, immediately after the close of regular trading, followed by a teleconference beginning at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time).

Conference Call/Webcast Information for February 14, 2019

Supermicro will hold a teleconference to announce its second quarter fiscal 2019 preliminary information regarding its financial results on Thursday, February 14, 2019, beginning at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time). Those wishing to participate in the conference call should dial 1-800-239-9838 (International callers dial 1-323-994-2093) a few minutes prior to the call’s start to register. The conference ID is 3700139. A replay of the call will be available through 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 28, 2019, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (International callers dial 1-412-317-6671) and entering replay PIN 3700139.

Those wishing to access the live or archived webcast via the Internet should go to the Investor Relations tab of the Supermicro website at www.Supermicro.com.

