Supermicro Shows World's Fastest LN2 Cooled Overclockable Z390 Motherboard at CES 2019

01/07/2019 | 11:01am EST

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today announced it is showcasing its latest desktop, gaming and workstation solutions during CES 2019 in the Las Vegas Bellagio Hotel, January 7-10.

Supermicro's new SuperO™ C9Z390-PGW motherboard is currently ranked as the fastest liquid nitrogen cooled overclockable professional gaming platform for running the top bin Intel® Core™ i9-9900K processors. Also ideal for professional gamers, Supermicro's C9X299-PG300 motherboard supports up to 300-watt Intel® Core™ X-series processors to deliver the ultimate gaming performance, and the C9X99-PG300F version even comes with IPMI remote management capabilities. These platforms are designed for PC enthusiasts who enjoy tweaking their hardware to its limits, with best-in-class features, performance and reliability for the most demanding users.

For workstation applications, Supermicro's X11SPA-T platform supports the full range of Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors including the upcoming next-generation Xeon processors. This platform features twelve DIMM slots, Intel® Optane™ technology, four M.2 devices, up to seven GPU cards, and a 10G network port. Supermicro also offers a version with onboard IPMI remote management (X11SPA-TF) and a full workstation system (SYS-5049A-T).

In addition to the C9Z390-PGW, Supermicro is also highlighting its mini-ITX SuperO C9Z390-CG-IW motherboard with customizable RGB LEDs and the standard ATX form factor SuperO C9Z390-CG and C9Z390-CGW, all of which support both the latest 9th and 8th Generation Intel® Core™ processors. These motherboards are designed for mainstream gamers or anyone who seeks a solid well-rounded board that focuses purely on providing the essential features at an affordable price. Both have been tried and tested for maximum reliability. 

"The demand for higher performing and reliable workstation, desktop and gaming products continues to grow with the rapid expansion of eSports, virtual reality and augmented reality applications. Our latest generation of server-quality workstation, desktop and gaming products represent an increased focus from Supermicro to meet the requirements of prosumers and gamers," said Ivan Tay, VP of Product Management at Supermicro. "Power-hunger gaming enthusiasts and professionals can greatly benefit from the performance and reliability that Supermicro solutions offer."

For more information on Supermicro's complete range of SuperO™ desktop and gaming solutions, please visit https://www.supero.com.

Follow Supermicro Gaming on Facebook and Twitter to receive their latest news and announcements.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)
Supermicro®, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, SuperO, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supermicro-shows-worlds-fastest-ln2-cooled-overclockable-z390-motherboard-at-ces-2019-300773459.html

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
