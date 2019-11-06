Log in
Superstar DJ Datsik Addresses His Absence and Looks to the Future

11/06/2019 | 01:25pm EST

MIAMI, Fla., Nov. 6, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- After an 18-month self-imposed hiatus, Datsik, a leader in the dubstep world, surfaced with a statement explaining his absence, which he posted on his Facebook page. After extensive touring over the last decade, he sought help for mental health issues that he opted to come to terms with.

DJ Datsik

After extensive touring over the last decade, he sought help for mental health issues that he opted to come to terms with. In the following heartfelt statement, he discusses and addresses his past and his plans for the future.

In short, he says, "Over the last 18 months I've been taking much needed time to look in the mirror and work on improving myself through introspection and therapy.

"I will always look back at this past year and a half as the most important and the most challenging time of my life because it provoked the most significant growth and change I've ever undergone. It's opened my eyes to the moral duty I have as a member of the EDM community, and society as a whole."

For Datsik's complete video statement, visit: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=522678181908969

Follow DJ Datsik on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/djdatsik/

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1106s2p-DJ-Datsik-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Datsik

Related link: http://datsik.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/superstar-dj-datsik-addresses-his-absence-and-looks-to-the-future/
