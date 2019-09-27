Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Supertooth Dental Group Acquires the Latest Technology to Allow them to Offer Same-Day Dental Crowns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 03:53pm EDT

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supertooth Dental Group has just added the Glidwell dental restoration milling machine to their already high-tech offices. With this new piece of equipment, the dentists at Supertooth can now mill crowns, onlays and inlays for their patients right on the spot, offering fast, precise, and convenient dental restorations.

In addition to same-day dental crowns, Supertooth Dental Group now offers inlays and onlays. When a patient’s teeth have mild to moderate decay and are not sufficiently damaged to warrant a full crown, an inlay or onlay is the answer.  With the new piece of restorative dental equipment, Drs. Manesh and Bahrami at Supertooth Dental Group can now offer same-day full crowns, inlays and onlays.

The doctors and staff at Supertooth Dental Group are thrilled to have the opportunity to offer their patients these quick and quality restorations. They are proud to combine personal care and experience with the latest in dental technology to provide their patients with the most comfortable visit and effective treatment.

Dr. Ben Manesh, founder of Supertooth Dental Group, is a committed, lifelong learner, pursuing numerous continuing education courses throughout the year. This ensures his patients are able to benefit from leading-edge care that delivers the strongest results in the shortest amount of time.  He has graduated from University of Maryland at Baltimore College of Dental Surgery in top 10 percent of his class and studied a wide range of procedures and dental specialties, including orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, surgical procedures, dental implants, and laser surgery. This allows him to provide specialized care to his patients, rather than having to refer them to other practitioners.

Dr. Sean Bahrami grew up in Germantown. He received his bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Maryland.  During his undergraduate years, Dr. Bahrami volunteered at Supertooth Dental Group where he discovered his passion for dentistry.  He completed his dental education at University of Maryland Dental School where he was one of four students in his class chosen for a Diamond Scholars program. Here he received advanced education in full mouth rehabilitation and complex restorative dental procedures and graduated top of his class. Dr. Bahrami is currently a member of the American Dental Association and Omicron Kappa Upsilon, a national dental honor society.

Supertooth Dental Group
6831 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 302
Bethesda, MD 20815
Phone: (301) 986-8777
https://supertoothbethesda.com

Source: UniqueDentist.com PR Services

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:20pBENCHMARK METALS : Announces Closing of Unit Offering and Flow-Through Share Offering Including a $4.0 Million Investment by Eric Sprott
EQ
04:20pBenchmark Announces Closing of Unit Offering and Flow-Through Share Offering Including a $4.0 Million Investment by Eric Sprott
NE
04:20pFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Acquires Outback Steakhouse Restaurant from Washington Prime for $2 Million
BU
04:19pINTEC PHARMA LTD. : Shareholder Director Nominations (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pFIRST UNITED CORP/MD/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pCONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC / CT : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pANAPLAN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pCELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pSJW GROUP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pThe New Ireland Fund, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In a brief keynote speech, Lucas di Grassi promoted the topic of electric mobilit..
3PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement
4Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
5IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group