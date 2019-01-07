Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHTC FONG'S INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LIMITED ʕ਷㛬˂ͭڦ਷ყϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 641)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS 2019-2021 PROCUREMENT AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO

PURCHASE OF VALVES

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 28 December 2018 in relation to the continuing connected transactions pursuant to the 2019-2021 Procurement Agreement (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those used in the Announcement.

In additional to the information disclosed in the Announcement, the Company would like to provide further details regarding the pricing policies in relation to the 2019-2021 Procurement Agreement as follows:

PRICING POLICIES

The cost plus pricing method applies to cases where the relevant valves are unique and tailor-made for use by the Group for its production of dyeing and finishing machines and there does not exist a prevailing market price for such valves. The price for such valves is to be negotiated by the management based on its experience taken into account the technical specifications and complexity of the valves as well as the charge in the industry for comparable products offered by independent third parties in the ordinary course of business and under normal commercial terms. The management will ensure that the cost plus pricing method will be fair and reasonable and in accordance with the terms set out in the 2019-2021

Procurement Agreement in all material respects.

The Board considers that given the procedures adopted by the Group and the established internal guidelines for its staff to follow in determining the pricing and other major terms in respect of purchases of materials and components for its production, it ensures that all transactions, whether or not contracted with Keyvalve or independent third parties, will follow the same set of procedures so as to reach consensus on normal commercial terms.

In practice, the Group will seldom need to resort to the cost plus pricing method in determining prices as in most cases prices are available such that this pricing method would not need to be invoked.

On behalf of the Board

CHTC Fong's International Company Limited

Ye Maoxin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Ye Maoxin (Chairman), Mr. Ji Xin (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Du Qianyi (Chief Financial Officer); the Non-executive Director is Mr. Fong Kwok Leung, Kevin; and the Independent Non-executive

Directors are Mr. Ying Wei, Dr. Yuen Ming Fai and Mr. Li Jianxin.