Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Supplemental survey: Consumer confidence hardly changed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 09:39am EDT

In the regular survey, most of the observations are conducted in the first half of the month. The supplemental survey is conducted over the second half of the month and is intended to provide interim indications of the progression of consumer confidence and its underlying component indicators. The supplemental measurement indicates that consumer confidence hardly changed throughout the month of June.

In June, consumer confidence stood at -27. In the supplemental survey, the indicator stood at -26 in the second half of the month. This is due to a less negative willingness to buy. Consumers' opinions on the economic situation have remained the same.

Consumers' willingness improves

Consumer willingness to buy has increased from -11 to -8. Consumers are less negative about their financial situation in the next twelve months and find this time less unfavourable to make large purchases as during the regular survey. However, their opinions about their financial situation over the past twelve months are somewhat less positive.

Opinions on the economic climate unchanged

Opinions on the economic situation have not changed compared to the regular survey over June. The economic climate component indicator remains at -52. Opinions on the economic climate over the past twelve months have deteriorated further while opinions about the next twelve months have improved.

Consumer confidenceWillingness to buyFinancial situationpast 12 monthsGood time to buyconsumer durablesFinancial situation12 months to comeEconomic climateEconomic situationpast 12 monthsEconomic situation12 months to comeConsumer confidenceSamenstelling consumentenvertrouwenConsumentenvertrouwenKoopbereidheidFinanciële situatieafgelopen 12 mndnGunstige tijd voorgrote aankopenFinanciële situatiekomende 12 mndnEconomisch klimaatEconomische situatieafgelopen 12 mndnEconomische situatiekomende 12 mndn

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 13:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FREMF 2020-K111 and Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificate Series K-111
BU
10:11aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Dragonfly Therapeutics Expands Collaboration With Bristol-Myers Squibb
DJ
10:09aPéter Szijjártó congratulates Croatian HDZ party on its election success
PU
10:09aRAZOR ENERGY : Announces deferral of interest payment
PU
10:08aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF preparing cost-cutting plan worth up to 3 billion euros - Le Monde
RE
10:07aInvestment industry needs a cultural reset
AQ
10:06aHIPPO VALLEY ESTATES : Seeks Funding Alternatives for Kilimanjaro
AQ
10:06aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Advanced Sale of Tickets
PR
10:06aRecycled Construction Aggregates Market to Surpass 6.2 Million Tons by End of 2027, Says CMI
BU
10:05aCLASSIC FUND MANAGEMENT AG : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..
2INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Chinese Stocks Surge as Individual Investors Pile Into Market -- Update
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Response to The Sunday Times investigation
4BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
5UNILEVER N.V. : UNILEVER PLC : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group