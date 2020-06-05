Supplemental survey: Consumer confidence improves slightly

In May, consumer confidence stood at -31. The supplemental survey of the indicator shows a slight improvement to -29. This is due to a less negative willingness to buy. Consumers became more negative about the economic situation.

Consumers' willingness improves

Consumer willingness to buy has increased from -17 to -11. Consumers are more positive about their financial situation over the past twelve months. Their opinions about their financial situation in the twelve months are less negative and consumers find this time less unfavourable to make large purchases as during the regular survey.

Opinions on the economic climate deteriorating further

Consumers have become more negative about the economic situation than they were during the regular survey in May. The Economic climate component indicator has deteriorated from -52 to -57. Opinions on the economic climate over the past twelve months deteriorated further, but opinions on the economic climate in the next twelve months have improved somewhat.

Consumer confidenceWillingness to buyFinancial situationpast 12 monthsGood time to buyconsumer durablesFinancial situation12 months to comeEconomic climateEconomic situationpast 12 monthsEconomic situation12 months to comeConsumer confidenceSamenstelling consumentenvertrouwenConsumentenvertrouwenKoopbereidheidFinanciële situatieafgelopen 12 mndnGunstige tijd voorgrote aankopenFinanciële situatiekomende 12 mndnEconomisch klimaatEconomische situatieafgelopen 12 mndnEconomische situatiekomende 12 mndn