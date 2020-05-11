Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Supplemental survey: Decline in consumer confidence continues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 09:14am EDT

In April, consumer confidence stood at -22. The supplemental survey of the indicator shows a further decline of the indicator to -27. This is mainly due to a further deteriorated opinion on the economic climate. Willingness to buy remains virtually the same.

Opinions on the economic climate deteriorating further

Consumers have become more negative about the economic situation than they were during the regular survey in April. The Economic climate component indicator has deteriorated from -31 to -44. Opinions on the economic climate over the past twelve months as well as the next twelve months have deteriorated further.

Consumers' willingness to buy hardly changing

Consumer willingness to buy has increased slightly from -17 to -15. Consumers are more positive about their financial situation over the past twelve months. Their opinions about their financial situation in the twelve months ahead has not changed. Furthermore, consumers find this time to be almost as unfavourable to make large purchases as during the regular survey.

Consumer confidenceWillingness to buyFinancial situationpast 12 monthsGood time to buyconsumer durablesFinancial situation12 months to comeEconomic climateEconomic situationpast 12 monthsEconomic situation12 months to comeConsumer confidenceSamenstelling consumentenvertrouwenConsumentenvertrouwenKoopbereidheidFinanciële situatieafgelopen 12 mndnGunstige tijd voorgrote aankopenFinanciële situatiekomende 12 mndnEconomisch klimaatEconomische situatieafgelopen 12 mndnEconomische situatiekomende 12 mndn

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 13:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:38aRECRO PHARMA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:37aEXCLUSIVE : Toyota plans to cut North American production by 29% through October, source says
RE
09:37aCIENA : Telia Carrier Expands U.S. Footprint with Ciena - Ciena
AQ
09:36aThe Investment Center Ranks High in Independent Broker-Dealer WealthManagement.com IBD Report Card
GL
09:36aGroundbreaking Patent Issued to Ai-Blockchain for Cryptographic Digital Asset Ledger Solutions
GL
09:36aAMERESCO : Partners with State of New Hampshire on an Energy Savings Performance Contract
BU
09:35aSEACOR MARINE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:35aMACK CALI REALTY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:35aiFabric Corp Announces Antiviral and Antibacterial Textile Treatment Is Effective Against COVID-19
NE
09:34aENVESTNET : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways owner says burnin..
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : EU regulators to decide on $50 billion Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot deal by June 17

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group