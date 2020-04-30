WASHINGTON, April 30, 2020 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors approved today the Supplementary Development Policy Financing: Sustaining Market Reforms in Uzbekistan.
IBRD Loan: $200 million
Terms: Maturity = 30 Years, Grace = 5 Years
Project ID: P173948
Project Description: This operation aims to sustain Uzbekistan's economic reforms and transition to a market economy by (i) increasing the role of markets and the private sector in the economy; and (ii) enhancing social inclusion.
World Bank Group published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.