Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Supplier Advocacy Network: MEMA Will Host Roundtable with Indiana Congressman Date: August 20, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 04:13pm EDT

As part of an ongoing effort to connect motor vehicle parts suppliers with legislators on issues that impact the industry, MEMA will host a supplier roundtable discussion with Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana on August 27. The event will take place at NTN Driveshaft, 8251 S. International Drive, Columbus, Indiana, and is open to members of all of MEMA's divisions.

The high-level meeting is part of MEMA's new grassroots initiative, the Supplier Advocacy Network. The project is focused on connecting suppliers with their federal elected officials to highlight policy issues and demonstrate how the issues impact U.S. businesses. These issues include the USMCA, tariffs, data access for the aftermarket, fuel economy rules, infrastructure, and workforce training. More information about the initiative can be found here.

To attend the meeting, RSVP by 5:00 pm Monday, Aug. 26 by emailing your name, title, and company to Melanie Weiland at mweiland@mema.org.

Disclaimer

MEMA - Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 20:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:24pIt's the Fed, but the world will have its say
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:15pDollar weakens as U.S. yields resume slide
RE
04:14pItalian Prime Minister to Resign, Declaring End of Coalition -- 3rd Update
DJ
04:13pSUPPLIER ADVOCACY NETWORK : MEMA Will Host Roundtable with Indiana Congressman Date: August 20, 2019
PU
04:09pU.S. Government Bonds Rise on European Turmoil
DJ
04:08pCITY OF DIEPPE : Possible discolouration of water due to a water transmission line inspection
PU
04:07pTSX falls 0.56 percent to 16,213.31
RE
04:07pTrump looking at possible U.S. payroll, capital gains tax cuts
RE
04:06pWall Street rally stalls as financials slide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Pharma Shares Up 10% on Release of Epi..
3BAIDU : Baidu Warns on Advertising Business -- WSJ
4MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Elanco to become No.2 in animal health with $7.6 billion Bayer deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group