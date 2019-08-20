Supplier Advocacy Network: MEMA Will Host Roundtable with Indiana Congressman Date: August 20, 2019

As part of an ongoing effort to connect motor vehicle parts suppliers with legislators on issues that impact the industry, MEMA will host a supplier roundtable discussion with Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana on August 27. The event will take place at NTN Driveshaft, 8251 S. International Drive, Columbus, Indiana, and is open to members of all of MEMA's divisions.

The high-level meeting is part of MEMA's new grassroots initiative, the Supplier Advocacy Network. The project is focused on connecting suppliers with their federal elected officials to highlight policy issues and demonstrate how the issues impact U.S. businesses. These issues include the USMCA, tariffs, data access for the aftermarket, fuel economy rules, infrastructure, and workforce training. More information about the initiative can be found here.

To attend the meeting, RSVP by 5:00 pm Monday, Aug. 26 by emailing your name, title, and company to Melanie Weiland at mweiland@mema.org.