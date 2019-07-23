Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Supplier Event for The Landing Hotel to Be Held at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 04:27pm EDT

Massaro Corporation & Rivers Casino to provide opportunities for local vendors

The Landing Hotel is coming to Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and so is prospective work for area vendors and suppliers. Rivers Casino and Pittsburgh-based Massaro Corporation will welcome interested individuals and businesses on Thursday, July 25, from 8:30-11 a.m. in The Event Center at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh.

The day will begin with check-in and registration from 8:30-9 a.m. Advance registration is preferred—guests can visit TheLandingHotelPartners.com to RSVP by July 24. Guests can also register in-person on the morning of the event.

Representatives from Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and from Massaro Corporation will welcome guests with an introduction that includes an outline of business opportunities associated with the hotel. At 9:20 a.m., the Massaro team will provide an overview of the construction aspect of The Landing Hotel project.

"Massaro is proud to be selected as the construction manager for The Landing Hotel,” said Steven Massaro, president of Massaro Corporation. “We are humbled to work with Rivers Casino to build this project and work with the community to help build this incredible hotel."

Following the overview, questions will be fielded until 10 a.m.—at that time, members of the Rivers Casino procurement, finance and banquets teams will have approximately 20 hospitality-themed tables set up for networking and will answer any additional questions people have about supplier opportunities like cleaning supplies, uniforms, linens, furniture, entertainment products, vendor licensing and more.

“The Landing Hotel is not just a project for Rivers Casino—it’s a venture that will create opportunities for many Pittsburgh businesses and suppliers. We’re proud to engage as many locally-owned groups as we can,” said Rivers Casino General Manager Bill Keena.

The Landing Hotel Pittsburgh will add approximately 128 permanent new hotel and casino jobs, along with 1,400 temporary construction jobs. The seven-story, four-star property will include 219 guest rooms and will attach to the existing casino on the east facade, facing the Carnegie Science Center. The Landing Hotel is expected to open in early 2021.

ABOUT RIVERS CASINO PITTSBURGH

Located along the Ohio River’s North Shore in Pittsburgh, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh features 2,708 slots, 128 table games (including a 30-table live poker room), 55 hybrid gaming seats and a designated Sportsbook area for live sports betting. The casino offers nine distinctive restaurants and bars—among them are Wheelhouse Bar & Grill, Grand View Buffet and FLIPT—a riverside amphitheater, a black box Event Center space, a multipurpose Ballroom, live music performances, free parking and promotions and giveaways daily. Rivers, which opened in 2009, employs approximately 1,700 Team Members and has been voted a great place to work in Pittsburgh. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is owned and operated by Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates. For more information, visit RiversCasino.com.

ABOUT MASSARO CORPORATION

Since 1967, Massaro Corporation has been shaping the landscape of Western Pennsylvania and beyond by providing our clients with the highest quality in general contracting services. Beyond the bricks and mortar of construction, we have built our customer relationships on strong foundations of integrity, trust, and an unwavering commitment to doing what is right. Family-owned and values-driven for more than five decades, Massaro Corporation aspires to be a role model for our industry by providing our customers with an enjoyable construction experience.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:46pONCOCYTE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46pTEGNA : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:46pAMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
04:45pJAGUAR HEALTH : Announces Closing of $16.56 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
PU
04:45pMOGO FINANCE TECHNOLOGY : Named One of Canada's Top 50 Fintech Companies by the Digital Finance Institute
PU
04:45pROLLINS : Jul 23, 2019Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
PU
04:45pRETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:45pKONTOOR BRANDS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:45pCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : online focus delivers same-store sales beat
RE
04:44pCITIZENS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : United Tech profit beats on aircraft parts demand after MAX grounding
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
4COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : Coca-Cola's coffee and zero sugar soda mix lifts 2019 goals, shares
5IG GROUP HOLDINGS : Trading platform IG confident of turning corner after profit slump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group