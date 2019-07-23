Supplier Event for The Landing Hotel to Be Held at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh

Massaro Corporation & Rivers Casino to provide opportunities for local vendors

The Landing Hotel is coming to Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and so is prospective work for area vendors and suppliers. Rivers Casino and Pittsburgh-based Massaro Corporation will welcome interested individuals and businesses on Thursday, July 25, from 8:30-11 a.m. in The Event Center at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh.

The day will begin with check-in and registration from 8:30-9 a.m. Advance registration is preferred—guests can visit TheLandingHotelPartners.com to RSVP by July 24. Guests can also register in-person on the morning of the event.

Representatives from Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and from Massaro Corporation will welcome guests with an introduction that includes an outline of business opportunities associated with the hotel. At 9:20 a.m., the Massaro team will provide an overview of the construction aspect of The Landing Hotel project.

"Massaro is proud to be selected as the construction manager for The Landing Hotel,” said Steven Massaro, president of Massaro Corporation. “We are humbled to work with Rivers Casino to build this project and work with the community to help build this incredible hotel."

Following the overview, questions will be fielded until 10 a.m.—at that time, members of the Rivers Casino procurement, finance and banquets teams will have approximately 20 hospitality-themed tables set up for networking and will answer any additional questions people have about supplier opportunities like cleaning supplies, uniforms, linens, furniture, entertainment products, vendor licensing and more.

“The Landing Hotel is not just a project for Rivers Casino—it’s a venture that will create opportunities for many Pittsburgh businesses and suppliers. We’re proud to engage as many locally-owned groups as we can,” said Rivers Casino General Manager Bill Keena.

The Landing Hotel Pittsburgh will add approximately 128 permanent new hotel and casino jobs, along with 1,400 temporary construction jobs. The seven-story, four-star property will include 219 guest rooms and will attach to the existing casino on the east facade, facing the Carnegie Science Center. The Landing Hotel is expected to open in early 2021.

Located along the Ohio River’s North Shore in Pittsburgh, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh features 2,708 slots, 128 table games (including a 30-table live poker room), 55 hybrid gaming seats and a designated Sportsbook area for live sports betting. The casino offers nine distinctive restaurants and bars—among them are Wheelhouse Bar & Grill, Grand View Buffet and FLIPT—a riverside amphitheater, a black box Event Center space, a multipurpose Ballroom, live music performances, free parking and promotions and giveaways daily. Rivers, which opened in 2009, employs approximately 1,700 Team Members and has been voted a great place to work in Pittsburgh. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is owned and operated by Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates. For more information, visit RiversCasino.com.

Since 1967, Massaro Corporation has been shaping the landscape of Western Pennsylvania and beyond by providing our clients with the highest quality in general contracting services. Beyond the bricks and mortar of construction, we have built our customer relationships on strong foundations of integrity, trust, and an unwavering commitment to doing what is right. Family-owned and values-driven for more than five decades, Massaro Corporation aspires to be a role model for our industry by providing our customers with an enjoyable construction experience.

