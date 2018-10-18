Supply Chain Leaders Identify 16 Steps to “Make Waves” and Advance Women

AWESOME
(Achieving Women’s Excellence in Supply Chain Operations, Management and
Education), an industry-wide organization for senior-level women in the
supply chain field, has a released a 16-point agenda for driving change
to advance women’s leadership.
According to Heather Sheehan, Executive Director of AWESOME, “Women in
supply chain face the challenge of navigating their way to top levels of
leadership in an industry traditionally dominated by men. We believe the
best intelligence about how to create change can come from those on the
‘front lines.’”
That was the intent of putting 250 of the leading women in the field of
supply chain management to work to design a plan to advance women in
their profession. At the 2018 AWESOME Symposium,
the senior-level women attending took part in a “Making Waves”
brainstorming session. What emerged was an Action
Agenda of 16 steps individual leaders can take to have the greatest
positive impact for women in their companies and for the profession as a
whole.
The steps are focused on four areas:
-
Increasing the number of women in top leader roles
-
Advancing your own career
-
Increasing the pipeline of women in Supply Chain roles/careers
-
Engaging men as advocates for change.
“What we heard from women in our AWESOME community is that they don’t
believe change will happen if they just watch and wait,” explained
Sheehan. “We understand what has to happen. Now we’re ready to
focus on how.”
The ideas in the Action Agenda range from individual leaders not shying
away from recognition of their own achievements to providing other women
with “stretch” roles that build their skills to having candid
conversations with men about unconscious bias.
The incentive to take action was supported by the Women
in Supply Chain Survey, a collaboration of AWESOME and Gartner
Research. The survey concluded that while the percentage of women at the
highest levels of leadership (Chief Supply Chain Officer, EVP, SVP, and
Chief Procurement Officer) show a slight improvement, all the other
levels (general workforce, first line managers, senior managers and
directors, and VP) remain flat.
Dr. Nancy Nix, AWESOME’s Executive Director Emeritus, said, “We know
that a strong pipeline is critical for gaining more women leaders in the
future, so having a lack of progress at many levels is a major problem.”
AWESOME leadership concluded that significant progress will happen only
when individuals start “making waves.”
The full Action Agenda is available on awesomeleaders.org.
About AWESOME
AWESOME (Achieving Women’s Excellence in Supply Chain Operations,
Management & Education) is the most active and prominent organization
focused on advancing women’s supply chain leadership. Involving more
than 1,200 senior executives in a wide range of supply chain roles,
AWESOME hosts an annual industry-wide Symposium, provides opportunities
for collaboration and leadership development, awards scholarships, and
presents the annual AWESOME Legendary Leadership (ALL) Award.
