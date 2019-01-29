Supply Chain Management Services: Modernizing the Supply Chain Management Processes by Analyzing Market Risks and Procurement Strategies

SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has
announced the completion of their latest study
on the significance of supply chain management services for a consumer
goods company. The report gives an overview of how an
unproductive supply chain management system can result in increased
error rates and poor supply chain visibility for companies. It
also provides information on how supply chain management services
can be leveraged to provide unique insights into market risks, supplier
information, and procurement strategies.
The escalating market competition is compelling leading players in the consumer
goods sector to enhance their market value through an improvised supply
chain management process. Companies that sell CPGs are realizing the
need to have an agile supply chain management system that can help them
adapt to the changing consumer demands. Also, availing customized
supply chain management services can help businesses utilize their
resources efficiently, reduce manufacturing lead times, and develop
better collaboration with suppliers.
According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, “Supply chain
management services are critical for companies to efficiently address
procurement challenges and mitigate procurement risks."
The Business Problem: The
client is a leading company in the consumer goods sector and has
business units spread across different parts of Europe. Being one of the
largest consumer goods manufacturers in Denmark, the existing process of
the company was proving inefficient in terms of supply chain
visibility and digital capabilities. This was substantially
increasing their error rates and leakage due to lost invoices.
Inefficient supply market intelligence was posing difficulties for the
company in generating unique insights on their supply chain activities.
The inadequacies in the delivery and reconciliation processes were
contributing to the poor customer experience and were dwindling their
customer base.
The Solution Offered: To
address the needs of the client, the experts at SpendEdge focused on
developing strategies to enhance supply chain visibility. They
offered actionable insights into inventory and point-of-sale (POS) data
that empowered the client to manage volatile demand. They also devised a
supply chain management strategy to improve the company's supply chain
performance. The solutions offered equipped the client with better
supply market intelligence capabilities and predictive supply market
insights on a regular basis. SpendEdge’s supply chain management
services also aided the company with several other benefits such as
better savings, inventory management and supply chain risk
identification.
Supply chain management services directly impact the efficiency of
SpendEdge’s supply chain management services
helped the client to:
-
Identify supply chain risks proactively.
-
Achieve better savings.
-
SpendEdge’s supply chain management services
also offered predictive insights on:
