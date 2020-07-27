Log in
Supply Chain Management Software Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Emergence of Supply Chain Visibility to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

07/27/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the supply chain management software market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.56 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005348/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Supply Chain Management Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Supply Chain Management Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • What is a major trend in the market?
  • The implementation of blockchain technology in SCM software is a major growth factor for the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • The market will grow at a CAGR of almost 11%.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • BluJay Solutions Ltd., E2open LLC, Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., JDA Software Group Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., WiseTech Global Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
  • What is the key market driver?
  • The emergence of supply chain visibility is the major factor driving the market.
  • How big is the North American market?
  • The North America region will contribute 35% of the market share.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. BluJay Solutions Ltd., E2open LLC, Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., JDA Software Group Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., and WiseTech Global Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Emergence of supply chain visibility has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Supply Chain Management Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Supply Chain Management Software Market is segmented as below:

  • Deployment
    • On-premises
    • Cloud-based
  • Application
    • SCP
    • Procurement
    • WMS
    • TMS
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40287

Supply Chain Management Software Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The supply chain management software market report covers the following areas:

  • Supply Chain Management Software Market Size
  • Supply Chain Management Software Market Trends
  • Supply Chain Management Software Market Analysis

This study identifies the implementation of blockchain technology in SCM software as one of the prime reasons driving the supply chain management software market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Supply Chain Management Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist supply chain management software market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the supply chain management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the supply chain management software market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of supply chain management software market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

  • Market segmentation by deployment
  • Comparison by deployment
  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • SCP - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Procurement - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • WMS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • TMS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing demand for fleet management in logistics service industry
  • Adoption of big data analytics and IoT
  • Implementation of blockchain technology in SCM software

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BluJay Solutions Ltd.
  • E2open LLC
  • Epicor Software Corp.
  • Infor Inc.
  • JDA Software Group Inc.
  • Manhattan Associates, Inc.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • SAP SE
  • The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
  • WiseTech Global Ltd.

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
