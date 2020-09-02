Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Supply curbs, uncertain demand to keep oil rangebound above $40 - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 02:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: File photo of stacked rigs are seen along with other idled oil drilling equipment at a depot in Dickinson

Oil prices will see little change this year and a modest uptick in 2021 as output cuts take effect, with the demand picture clouded in uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The survey of 43 analysts and economists forecast benchmark Brent crude to average $42.75 a barrel in 2020, up from July's $41.50 consensus and compared with an average price of $42.60 so far this year. Brent is expected to average $50.45 in 2021.

The 2020 U.S. crude price outlook rose to $38.82 per barrel from July's $37.51.

Global demand, meanwhile, was seen contracting more steeply this year, by between 8-10 million bpd versus July's 7.2-8.5 million bpd consensus.

Graphic: Brent, WTI price forecasts from monthly Reuters polls - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/yxmpjnjeepr/Aug%20oil%20poll%20chart.PNG

"The market's looking for a catalyst to break out of its recent range," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity research, BNP Paribas.

"On the bearish side, this could be a degradation of OPEC+ discipline as prices begin to rise, or more severe economic setback ... On the bullish side, a positive outcome in phase III COVID-19 vaccine trials that will re-shape expectations around the path of a global economic recovery."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, or 'OPEC+', have urged nations producing oil above agreed quotas to deepen cuts in August and September.

Its current policy calls for a 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) cut.

"OPEC+ will likely support a floor at $40, but plateauing demand recovery and concerns of a COVID-19 second wave will make price gains difficult," Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel said.

"Declining U.S. production could be supportive into year-end."

The International Energy Agency this month cut its 2020 demand forecast by 140,000 bpd to 91.9 million bpd and, with the pandemic throttling air travel, predicted consumption in 2021 will be slightly lower than it was in 2019.

"Air traffic is likely to suffer for longer," said Norbert Ruecker of Julius Baer.

Graphic: Global oil demand set to contract in 2020 - https://graphics.reuters.com/OIL-PRICES/nmopaqydzpa/chart.png

(Reporting by Anjishnu Mondal and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan; editing by Arpan Varghese, Noah Browning and John Stonestreet in London)

By Anjishnu Mondal

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -1.31% 36.085 Real-time Quote.-31.70%
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG -2.82% 42.08 Delayed Quote.-15.72%
WTI 0.18% 43.116 Delayed Quote.-30.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aQatar airways ceo urges standard system of health certificates to let passengers fly until everyone worldwide gets covid-19 vaccination
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:47aTaking a leaf from Fed, BOJ may need to focus more on jobs, deputy governor says
RE
02:47aUk work and pensions minister coffey says we are seeing improving trends across the country regarding people returning to work
RE
02:41aWeak German retail sales dash hopes for strong recovery
RE
02:38aUK house prices surge to new high, Nationwide says
RE
02:37aFACTBOX-Main policy platforms of candidates in leadership of Japan's LDP
RE
02:37aIraq seeks exemption from OPEC export cut deal next year
RE
02:36aWeak German retail sales dash hopes for strong recovery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2BIOMÉRIEUX : BIOMÉRIEUX : – First-Half 2020 Results
3BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
4Swiss watchdog opens enforcement case against Credit Suisse in spy affair
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon's new offerings make India centre of fintech push
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group