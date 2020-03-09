Log in
SupplySide East Postponed to June 23-24, Will Remain at Meadowlands Expo Center

03/09/2020 | 10:01pm GMT

PHOENIX, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a result of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID19) public health emergency, SupplySide East has been postponed to June 23-24, 2020. The event will still take place at Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, NJ.

“With the uncertainty caused by the evolving coronavirus situation, this postponement is the best course of action for our industry, exhibitors and attendees,” said Jon Benninger, Vice President and Market Leader for SupplySide. “This is an unprecedented time for our industry, and our focus will continue to be on what is best for our industry partners.”

The intent of today’s announcement is to get this information about the new dates to the market immediately, and additional details will be forthcoming. The new dates will provide exhibitors more time before incurring shipping and other costs, and all participants will face less pressure to make travel commitments now, when the situation is still so fluid.

Benninger said that the SupplySide team will continue to monitor the situation and work with industry to navigate this challenging time. In addition, SupplySide will use its content and editorial resources to inform and guide the market as the coronavirus situation impacts supply chains and normal business operations.

“We take our role in this industry very seriously and will strive to help our industry understand the business impacts of this situation and the best ways to mitigate them,” he said. “This is new territory for all of us.”

For the latest updates and contact information, please click here.

About SupplySide:
SupplySide is all about the exploration, discovery, innovation and marketing strategy around the development of finished consumer goods that drive the global business economy. The SupplySide East 2020 show will be held June 23-24 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ. The SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America 2020 show will be held October 26-30 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Contact:
Carrie Kocik
Public Relations for SupplySide
617-694-5971
carrie.kocik@informa.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
