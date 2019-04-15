SupplySide East, the East Coast's Leading Health & Nutrition Ingredient Tradeshow, Gathers Industry Professionals to Fuel Growth

PHOENIX, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplySide East , the East Coast’s leading ingredients and supply-chain solutions event, gathered more than 3,500 global industry professionals from 47 countries together with 250 exhibitors featuring innovative ingredients and formulation techniques to set brands up for success in 2019 and beyond. Now in its 21st year, the show returned to the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ, April 9-10, 2019.



SupplySide East, the East Coast’s leading ingredients and supply-chain solutions event, gathered more than 3,500 global industry professionals from 47 countries together with 250 exhibitors featuring innovative ingredients and formulation techniques to set brands up for success in 2019 and beyond.





“SupplySide East brought together leaders and innovators from top supplement, food, beverage and personal care companies to meet with suppliers of healthy, natural and innovative ingredients,” said Jon Benninger, Vice President and Market Leader, SupplySide Portfolio, Informa Health & Nutrition. “A great deal of business was done over these two days, and some great consumer products will come from it.”

SupplySide East brought together quality members of the industry to gain insight and network with leading health and nutrition professionals. The two-day event provided an opportunity to identify the most innovative ingredients and track trends among the more than 5,000 ingredients and solutions on display.

“We’ve been coming to SupplySide East for many years and always make great contacts with existing customers and new companies. We love to run into old friends that you only see at the shows and enjoy the pace of SupplySide East and the longer, detailed conversations we are able to have,” said B. Robert Price, General Manager, Nutritional Business Development for Mitsubishi International Food Ingredients, Inc.

The Presentation Theater provided attendees with opportunities to learn about trends, insights and applications from industry experts. In partnership with NSF International, SupplySide East offered two training sessions on good manufacturing practices (GMPs) and compliance requirements. Building on the valuable education opportunities available at the show, new education programming added in 2019 included sessions on the Top Trends Driving the Health & Nutrition Industry—underwritten by SupplySide East title sponsor KSM-66—as well as Sports Nutrition & Active Lifestyles, underwritten by XSTO Solutions.

“SupplySide is known for offering attendees valuable insights that can support their business objectives, and this year’s enhanced education program delivered on that promise. Exclusive market trend data from our NEXT and Nutrition Business Journal team, deep dive guidance on white space in the active nutrition market, and short-hitting talks on topics like CBD and supply chain transparency were among the top attractions at this year’s event,” said Heather Granato, Vice President, Content, Informa Health & Nutrition.

“Sports nutrition is one of the fastest-growing segments and it’s been exciting for us to be a part of that conversation at the show. We’re impressed by the number of people who attend SupplySide East, including a lot of new businesses here looking for ideas,” said Barri Sigvertsen, Marketing Manager for Lonza.

For more information about the SupplySide shows visit supplysideshow.com and follow the latest updates on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .



About SupplySide East:

SupplySide East is all about the exploration, discovery, innovation and marketing strategy around the development of finished consumer goods that drive the global business economy. The SupplySide East 2020 show will be held April 21-22 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ. The SupplySide West 2019 show will be held October 15-19 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Beginning in 2019, SupplySide West will be co-located with Food ingredients North America (FiNA), bringing this global event to the United States for the first time. The combined event will serve large food and beverage brands as well as the fast growing natural, organic and functional food & beverage companies that are driving significant growth in the market.

About Informa Exhibitions:

Informa Exhibitions, the global exhibitions division of Informa PLC, enables communities across the globe to engage, experience and do business by providing them with powerful platforms to connect across key regions and market verticals. Industry insight, coupled with an innovative and customer first approach, provides Informa Exhibitions’ customers and partners with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets, both digitally and face-to-face, 365 days of the year.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d160784-7a8d-48e6-9f7c-e78442a0fe5d

Contact: Carrie Kocik SupplySide Public Relations 617-694-5971 supplysidepr@informa.com