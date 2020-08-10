Supplylogix : to Help Pharmacy Customers Track Inventory Movement with Pinpoint Order Update

Expanding on its industry-leading Pinpoint suite of solutions, Supplylogix is excited to announce the availability of the latest enhancement to the Pinpoint Order® software. The new Inventory Segmentation feature expands on the existing functionality of Pinpoint Order, giving users a dashboard to view their medication categories, in groups of 10, and the associated inventory costs.

Pinpoint Order is an easy-to-use, highly configurable inventory management tool that provides pharmacies with centralized control of in-stock and carrying cost parameters. With the new Inventory Segmentation module, it now automatically groups and ranks drug ‘families’ based on the number of prescriptions dispensed over a 30-day period. Having the associated NDC numbers, total inventory value and the calculated percentage of total inventory for each grouping delivers a snapshot of inventory movement and aids in the ordering process for each category from the most heavily prescribed to the least.

“Providing this categorized view of often costly inventory gives users the ability to make data-driven decisions on ordering activity, redistributing existing inventory to another location, or even returning it to the distributor,” said Nathan Chapman, vice president & general manager, Supplylogix. “At its core, this new feature is central to the type of information we’re able to provide across our Pinpoint suite of inventory management software, giving our customers the insights they need to effectively manage their inventory.”

Inventory Segmentation highlights an extensive investment in product innovation for the powerful suite of tools that enable pharmacies to maximize replenishment activities, increase efficiencies, and minimize losses from returns, thereby helping to lower operating costs.

“We’ve heard from our customers that this level of detail is something they’ve been interested in for some time,” said Chapman. “Our Account Managers have been helping them create these lists manually and in turn, helping them save millions of dollars in inventory costs. Adding it to the software makes it available to all our Pinpoint Order customers at no additional cost.”

Normally showcasing new products and features at the NACDS Total Store Expo held each August, Supplylogix will instead be inviting pharmacies interested in learning more to contact Lynn Gilchrist at Lynn.gilchrist@supplylogix.com and schedule a demo of the new features.

About Supplylogix

Founded in 2010, Supplylogix applications process millions of transactions every day on behalf of more than 12,000 national and regional retail pharmacies. Supplylogix is a high-growth software company that develops and delivers practical supply chain intelligence solutions for pharmacy and related businesses. Supplylogix, a division of McKesson Corporation, is based in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, and services a wide array of healthcare providers nationwide. For more information, visit supplylogix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005085/en/