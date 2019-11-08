Support The Enlisted Project (STEP) Promoted In San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Defense Leadership Forum has announced its nonprofit partner for the West Coast Small Business Defense Contracting Summit in San Diego, CA on December 4-5, 2019. Support The Enlisted Project (STEP) is a local nonprofit organization that helps junior active duty enlisted service members and recently discharged enlisted veterans and their families achieve financial self-sufficiency.

STEP Co-Founder and CEO, Tony Teravainen, is thankful for the years of support that the Defense Leadership forum has provided. He stated, "We appreciate being invited back to the Defense Leadership Forum's West Coast Small Business Defense Contracting Summit to spread awareness about our mission. It is through events like these that we are able to reach small business partners who are passionate about helping veterans and who value corporate social responsibility." He also remarked that STEP is required to be privately funded with its speed and flexibility requirements, and corporate donors are making the difference in STEP's ability to serve our young military and transitioning veteran families.

STEP will be exhibiting, along with 42 other businesses, at the West Coast Small Business Defense Contracting Summit, a national conference which provides the latest information on small business opportunities with the Department of Defense as well as opportunities for teaming arrangements with prime defense contractors. Attendees include military contracting officials, federal government officials, both large and small defense contractors and businesses, and often members of Congress and senior Congressional staff.

About Support The Enlisted Project (STEP)

Support The Enlisted Project (STEP) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit assisting active duty enlisted members and recently discharged veterans and their families in Southern California facing financial crisis achieve long-term financial self-sufficiency through counseling, education, and grants to alleviate critical near term obligations. Best contact is through its website at www.stepsocal.org . STEP is a GuideStar Platinum Exchange Participant, a Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity (A+), and the recipient of a four-star rating from Charity Navigator.

About the Defense Leadership Forum:

The Defense Leadership Forum is a public service organization that brings together Congressional leaders, Pentagon officials, military base commanders, and business representatives to identify the best solutions to defend the United States. The organization works closely with Congress, the Pentagon, local military bases throughout the U.S., federal, state, and local government officials, industry, nonprofit organizations, and professional associations.

Contact: Defense Leadership Forum | media@usdlf.org | (757) 320-9484

SOURCE Defense Leadership Forum