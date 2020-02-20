Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Support for hydrogen projects in South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 07:32pm EST

Home > Taylor > Media Releases > Support for hydrogen projects in South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia

21 February 2020

The Morrison Government continues to support the development of a local hydrogen sector that is expected to play an increasingly important role as a future energy storage technology.

Through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), the Australian Government has announced grant funding support for two feasibility studies including:

  • $1.28 million in funding to Australian Gas Networks (AGN), part of Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), to establish the Australian Hydrogen Centre which will investigate blending hydrogen into existing natural gas pipelines in South Australia and Victoria; and
  • $995,000 in funding to Yara Pilbara Fertilisers Pty Ltd (Yara) to support a feasibility study for the production of renewable hydrogen and ammonia for fertiliser production in Western Australia's Pilbara mining region.

Announced at AGN's Australian Hydrogen Centre at the Tonsley Innovation District in Adelaide, Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor said the Government is taking practical steps to establish Australia as a world leader in hydrogen.

'This support builds on the over $500 million that the Coalition Government has committed since 2015 to developing a clean and innovative hydrogen sector in Australia, including the $300 million Advancing Hydrogen Fund,' said Mr Taylor.

The AGN studies, with a total funding of $4.15 million, will examine blending 10 per cent hydrogen into gas infrastructure and also investigate the costs and benefits of converting state gas networks to take 100 per cent hydrogen.

The Australian Hydrogen Centre will also be supported by the South Australian and Victorian Governments, as well as AusNet Services, ENGIE and Neoen.

The $3.7 million Yara project will investigate the feasibility of producing renewable hydrogen by using on-site solar PV energy to power an electrolysis plant. The renewable hydrogen will be blended with natural gas-derived hydrogen and used to produce ammonia with a lower carbon footprint. This can then be exported by Yara whose Pilbara facility produces five per cent of the world's ammonia.

These projects will support the priority work areas of the National Hydrogen Strategy, released last November. In particular, the Strategy identified using hydrogen in Australia's gas networks as a key area of early demand.

Building up domestic demand for hydrogen will be an essential foundation to establishing a thriving hydrogen export market. With potential significant emissions reductions benefits, a hydrogen sector could also generate around 8000 jobs and $11 billion a year in GDP by 2050.

ENDS

Minister Taylor's office: 02 6277 7120

Disclaimer

Australian Government published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 00:31:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:52pCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Tony Sage
PU
08:52pCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Proposed issue of Securities - CFE
PU
08:52pTax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased
PU
08:52pCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Tim Turner
PU
08:42pRisch Cheers USMCA Trade Deal at Idaho Press Conference
PU
08:42pHartshorne Mining Group to conduct sale process for operating Poplar Grove mine and undeveloped Cypress project through a Court-supervised process
PR
08:39pBLUELINX : Responds to Press Release from Third Party
AQ
08:39pBlueLinx Responds to Press Release from Third Party
GL
08:37pMedia Release - ACS identifies $16bn efficiency opportunity powered by fintechs
PU
08:32pSCENTRE : SCG Fund Payment Notice
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
2DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
3SPRINT CORPORATION : SPRINT : T-Mobile Near Agreement on New Merger Terms -- 4th Update
4T-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms, SoftBank takes a hit
5AIRBUS SE : Airbus investing up to 1 billion euros in A220 passenger jet program this year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group