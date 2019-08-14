Log in
Supporting the US Market Expansion for a Flexible Packaging Company | Infiniti's Latest Market Entry Strategy Engagement

08/14/2019 | 01:46am EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market entry strategy for a flexible packaging company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to devise a US market expansion strategy and identify the right partner to support their expansion plans. Also, this article highlights the approach undertaken by the expert at Infiniti Research to help the client gain detailed insights into the new market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005824/en/

Although the US flexible packaging market presents huge opportunities for packaging companies, market dynamism and competitive landscape are still increasing challenges for companies in the industry. Owing to such challenges, devising a sound market entry strategy is becoming pre-requisite for packaging companies looking to expand to the United States. By leveraging market entry strategy engagement, businesses can identify potential barriers to market entry and build robust route-to-market strategies.

There are several challenges to tackle in order to succeed in a new market. Our experts can help you in devising a robust market entry strategy to enter a foreign market. Request a free proposal.

The business challenge: The client is a flexible packaging company based out of Central Europe. The client approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering US market entry services. By leveraging Infiniti’s market entry strategy, the client wanted to understand the market transformations and identify industry trends. In addition, the client wanted to understand the US flexible packaging market size, identify right partners to support their operations, and devise a branding strategy.

Want to know the potential for your products or services in a new market? Our market research experts can help. Contact us today!

The solution offered: As a part of the market entry research, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted US flexible packaging market scanning and monitoring. Also, the market entry research involved market size analysis and trend assessment. The insights obtained from Infiniti’s US market entry strategy engagement helped the client to devise a robust market entry plan. The experts at Infiniti Research also assisted the client in identifying the right business partners to support their expansion plan. Furthermore, the company achieved huge success in the US flexible packaging market.

Infiniti’s market entry strategy helped the client to:

  • Set up a robust product marketing plan to reach out to their end-users
  • Evaluate the potential for their products in the US market
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our market entry strategy? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti’s market entry strategy offered predictive insights on:

  • Evaluating the competitive landscape in the US flexible packaging market
  • Understanding the capital requirements for entering the US flexible packaging market
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
