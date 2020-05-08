Supporting tourism businesses in Commonwealth National Parks

Tourism businesses operating in Commonwealth National Parks managed by Parks Australia will benefit from a financial relief package announced by the Liberal and Nationals Government.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the package would provide temporary relief from licence and permit charges for tourism businesses operating in Kakadu and Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Parks.

'The tourism industry has been hit hard by COVID-19 and we know the sector will be vital to the recovery of regional economies across Australia,' Mr McCormack said.

'This support provides immediate relief to businesses and will continue to help the sector open up again once travel restrictions are lifted.'

Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley said Commonwealth National Parks, managed by Parks Australia, are world-renowned natural areas and iconic destinations.

'A variety of businesses operate within Commonwealth National Parks and all play a vital role in their regional economies,' Ms Ley said.

'This funding, alongside the waiving of park entry fees for visitors through to 31 December 2020, will support industry to re-build their business operations and to be ready to welcome visitors back to the parks they love so much.'

Senator for the Northern Territory Sam McMahon said the support is being made available through the Australian Government's $1 billion Relief and Recovery Fund.

'We are backing the Northern Territory as part of our assistance to sectors, regions and communities disproportionately affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19,' Ms McMahon said.

Eligible businesses will be contacted directly by Parks Australia to facilitate the payments.