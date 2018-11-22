Suprema : named to the world’s top 50 security companies as the top and sole dedicated biometrics provider in 2018 A&S Security 50 Rankings

Seoul, Nov 22, 2018 - Suprema, Inc., a leading global provider of biometrics and security solutions, today announced that the company has been recognized as one of the top 50 largest security company in A&S's 2018 Security 50 rankings. Since 2011, Suprema has been ranked in Security 50 for 8 consecutive years and is the only dedicated biometrics company in 2018 rankings.

The Security 50 from A&S magazine is an annual rankings of public-listed physical security manufacturers around the globe solely based on their financial performance (sales revenue). On the rank, companies' business ranging from entry systems & home automation, video surveillance, intrusion detection and integrated security solutions.

In 2018 Security 50 rankings, Suprema is the only dedicated biometrics company among the 'Entry Systems and Home Automation Group', and Suprema ranked after multi-national entry system providers including Assa Abloy and Allegion.

'We are honored to be recognized as one of the key player in security industry by listing our name on the prestigious 2018 Security 50 rankings. We would take this honor as the answer to our dedication in delivering innovative products and solutions to the global physical security market. When it comes to biometrics, the market focus is shifting rapidly from technological advances to user convenience while user acceptance is rapidly growing with widespread of convergence devices. As credential management and interoperability became more important, we will put more effort on delivering the most trusted identity management solutions while offering market-leading biometric technologies over the competition,' said Young S. Moon, CEO at Suprema.