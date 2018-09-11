Suprema : to demonstrate enterprise-level biometric access control solutions at Adria Security Summit 2018 in Slovenia

Seoul, September 11, 2018 - Suprema is set to showcase its biometric-driven enterprise access control in Slovenia market at Adria Security Summit 2018 which will be held at Ljubljana on September 12 - 14, 2018.

Highlight to the event, Suprema CoreStation is an intelligent door controller which offers advantages of biometric-enabled security on centralized access control systems. Designed for mid to enterprise-level systems, CoreStation handles up to 500,000 users with incredible fingerprint matching speed of up to 400,000 matches per second. By providing high-performance, biometric readiness and Ethernet communication, CoreStation is capable of offering comprehensive access control functionalities for up to 132 access points along with the company's BioStar 2 security platform. The device also provides centralized biometric template management and also interfaces with complete set of reader technologies including RS-485(OSDP) and Wiegand.

'Suprema CoreStation is designed to fulfill the demand of biometric technology within the more-secure, larger scale access control applications with centralized topology. While providing intelligent controller functionalities, the device also manages fingerprint matching and biometric data storage under secure location. With the addition of this intelligent biometric controller to Suprema's existing access control portfolio, our customers will have more choices and flexibility in designing their security systems,' said Hanchul Kim, Global Sales Director at Suprema.

In addition, Suprema will also showcase the new BioLite N2 fingerprint terminal. Launched in April this year, BioLite N2 is designed for both the enterprise access control systems and time attendance applications with well blends Suprema's industry-leading technologies and innovative features. Loaded with powerful 1.2GHz CPU and massive 4GB memory, BioLite N2 achieves incredible matching speed up to 20,000 matches per second and accommodates up to 10,000 users and provides instant matching results with minimal lag time. For reliable operation under extreme conditions such as outdoor installation and harsh climate, BioLite N2 features a rugged IP67 structure with a class-leading operating temperature range between -20°C~50°C (or -4℉~122℉). The device also features illuminated keypad and high-contrast GUI for better visibility under various lighting conditions.

'The new BioLite N2 provides the best reliable fingerprint matching performance over dynamic environments such as outdoor installation and extreme weather conditions. We are expecting greater demand for rugged fingerprint terminals in European markets where outdoor installations are common,' Kim added.

Last year, Suprema established Suprema France SARL and Suprema Systems Germany GmbH to better serve the company's pan-European customers with localized sales and technical support.