Suprema : to showcase GDPR-ready enterprise access control solution at Security Essen 2018

Seoul, September 21, 2018 - Suprema, a global leader in biometrics and security, announced that the company will showcase GDPR-ready enterprise access control solutions at Security Essen 2018 including its latest range of biometric readers, multi-band RF card readers, mobile credentials and access control software platform.

At the show, Suprema will introduces BioLite N2, the world's best performing outdoor fingerprint terminal. BioLite N2 is designed for both the enterprise access control systems and time attendance applications with well blends Suprema's industry-leading technologies and innovative features. Loaded with powerful 1.2GHz CPU and massive 4GB memory, BioLite N2 achieves incredible matching speed up to 20,000 matches per second and accommodates up to 10,000 users and provides instant matching results with minimal lag time.

For reliable operation under extreme conditions such as outdoor installation and harsh climate, BioLite N2 features a rugged IP67 structure with a class-leading operating temperature range between -20°C~50°C. The device also features illuminated keypad and high-contrast GUI for better visibility under various lighting conditions.

To answer emerging demand of mobile credential technology in EU market, Suprema will reveal its latest development of mobile credential technology. The latest BioStar 2 Mobile Card enables users to issue electronic ID cards in users' smartphones, which capable of completely replacing existing plastic cards. To make the mobile credential versatile over both Android smartphones as well as iPhones, BioStar 2 Mobile Card supports NFC and BLE communication.

'At Suprema, we are pleased to announce the expansion of the enterprise-level security solution with the addition of high-performance biometric readers and mobile credential technology at Security Essen 2018. At Suprema, our commitment is focused to meet stringent requirement from enterprise-level security systems, provide best available credential technology and response to growing IoT trends. As a result, we'd like to create an added revenue opportunity for Suprema's global distribution partners and installers in promoting their Suprema portfolio offering,' said Hanchul Kim, Sales Director at Suprema.

At the show, Suprema will also showcase GDPR-ready access control solution. As an EU's leading provider of biometric access control solution, Suprema has anticipated the regulation by providing key technical features to comply with GDPR and the company will provide full demonstration of its latest GDPR-ready access control solution.

Suprema has established direct operations in 3 countries in EU region, including France, Germany and UK to improve its localized sales and technical support. According to IHS Markit 2016 report, the company ranked No 1 in EMEA market share of biometric access control.