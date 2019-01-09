Supreme Court Reexamines Touchy Question of State Sovereignty

By Jess Bravin

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court delved Wednesday into a question the framers left unresolved and the justices themselves couldn't quite answer three years ago: whether a resident of one state can use its courts to sue another state.

The issue is key to a long-running dispute between California and microchip inventor Gilbert Hyatt, a multimillionaire who moved to Nevada and used its courts to sue his former state over allegedly abusive efforts to collect on his income tax bill. Wednesday's argument marked the case's third visit to the Supreme Court since 2003 and the first since 2016, when an eight-justice court deadlocked over whether one state can be sued in another state's courts.

The issue holds significance beyond Mr. Hyatt's case. In November, for instance, casino billionaire Steve Wynn, now building a resort near Boston, filed suit in Nevada to block the Massachusetts Gaming Commission from releasing a report on its investigation into sexual-misconduct allegations against him. The agency's investigation came after The Wall Street Journal published an article on claims against Mr. Wynn, including a $7.5 million settlement he reached with a manicurist at his Las Vegas casino who said he forced her into sex.

The justices' questions Wednesday reflected broader concerns that could frame the reconsideration of precedents liberal cherish, such as the abortion-rights case Roe v. Wade, should the court's conservative majority choose to review them.

In 1979, the Supreme Court ruled that citizens could use their home-state courts to sue other states, as nothing in the Constitution said they couldn't. On Wednesday, Seth Waxman, the attorney for California's Franchise Tax Board, asked the court to overrule that precedent, arguing that it flew in the face of a constitutional structure in which the states retained sovereign powers, including immunity from lawsuits, that they hadn't explicitly surrendered when forming the union.

When Mr. Waxman said that "writings and speeches given by Hamilton, Marshall, and Madison" supported his view, the liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor cut him off.

"It's nice that they felt that way, but what we know is they didn't put it in the Constitution. And so we talk a lot now about not relying on legislative history, but relying on the plain text," she said, pointedly invoking a method championed by legal conservatives such as the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Justice Samuel Alito, a conservative, reacted with a trace of sarcasm. "We are all always very vigilant not to read things into the Constitution that can't be found in the text," he said.

When Mr. Hyatt's lawyer, Erwin Chemerinsky, rose, Justice Stephen Breyer led him in a colloquy celebrating stare decisis, the concept of letting even imperfect precedents stand to promote stability in the legal system.

"Every time we overrule a case, it's like a little chink in an armor," undermining the law's predictability, Justice Breyer said.

"Precedent should be overruled only where there is a compelling reason for doing so," Mr. Chemerinsky agreed.

"But then the question is how we figure out what the compelling reason is, and that's very difficult," said Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whose confirmation last year triggered Democratic opposition partly out of fear he someday might vote to overrule Roe.

"Is it enough, for example, if we think it's egregiously wrong and the prior decision has severe practical consequences and there's no real reliance interest at stake?"

"I am comfortable with the adverbs you use, like 'egregiously wrong,'" said Mr. Chemerinsky, who is dean of the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law.

Mr. Hyatt's case traces to 1991, when he said he moved from California to Nevada, which has no income tax. A California audit found he hadn't moved until the following year and therefore owed more than $7 million in state taxes.

While Mr. Hyatt contests that sum, his suit concerned the tax board's investigation. He said California's lead auditor became obsessed with him and vowed to "get that Jew bastard," according to his brief, and harassed him in various ways, including traveling to his Nevada home where she "peered through his windows and examined his mail and trash."

A Nevada jury awarded Mr. Hyatt nearly $500 million in damages, an amount reduced on appeal. While it deadlocked on the larger question, the Supreme Court's 2016 ruling did say Nevada courts must treat the California tax board as they would a Nevada agency, meaning damages were capped at $50,000.

More than 40 states backed California's position. As a sovereign can't be sued in its own courts without its consent -- a prerogative the 13 colonies assumed from the British crown in 1776 -- the current rule is "an insult to state sovereignty," their brief says.

As it happens, the 1979 case also involved California and Nevada -- but the roles were reversed. A Nevada state employee on official business in California crashed his car, killing himself and injuring several people. The victims sued Nevada in California court -- a case Nevada tried to quash.

A decision in Wednesday's case, Franchise Tax Board v. Hyatt, is expected before July.