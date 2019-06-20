Supreme Court Will Review Puerto Rico Board Appointments

By Andrew Scurria

The U.S. Supreme Court took up a constitutional challenge to the board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances, a development that could upset years of work on the bankrupt U.S. territory's economy.

The nation's highest court said it would review several challenges to the oversight board's authority to supervise Puerto Rico's public finances and renegotiate its debts. The justices' decision will have implications for how the board operates and for the bankruptcy proceedings it began in 2017 to deal with Puerto Rico's $125 billion indebtedness to bondholders and pensioners.

The dispute stems from how the board's seven voting members were appointed to their posts. In February, a federal appeals court invalidated those appointments, saying the members must be nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

The appeals ruling sided with Aurelius Capital Management LP, a hedge-fund manager that bet on Puerto Rico and argued that the members had improperly bypassed a constitutional rule requiring Senate confirmation of high-level federal officers.

"The appointments clause is vitally important to our democracy because it ensures that citizens can hold the president accountable for the actions of the thousands of unelected officials that populate the federal government," Aurelius attorney Theodore Olson said.

But the appeals court didn't nullify the board's past actions, including the bankruptcy proceedings it launched and budget cuts it imposed. Both Aurelius and the board appealed to the Supreme Court, and both their petitions were accepted.

Without Senate confirmation, the board was at risk of becoming powerless under the February ruling, potentially leaving Puerto Rico without functional financial supervisors for the first time since shortly after its 2016 debt default. A power vacuum could free Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to reassert control over the government's finances while opening the door for creditors to demand repayment.

Collection efforts from Aurelius and others have been held at bay since 2017 as the court-supervised bankruptcy brought lawsuits against Puerto Rico to a halt and set the stage for the board to wring concessions from bondholders.

The board has spent years at odds with unhappy creditors and elected officials on the island and in Congress. Republicans also have criticized the board's stance toward repaying bondholders, while Democrats have urged fewer austerity measures and deeper write-downs on the debt.

Mr. Rosselló also has clashed with the board, resisting its efforts to cut public spending, overhaul labor laws and reduce pension expenses. In court filings and public statements, he has accused the board of overstepping its authority and usurping policy decisions from elected leaders.

Local pushback to the board reflects apprehension about cuts to public-sector jobs and entitlement programs when labor-force participation hovers around 40% and infrastructure damaged in the devastating 2017 hurricane season has been only partially repaired.

Former President Obama selected the board members under a rescue law that authorized them to place Puerto Rico under bankruptcy, veto laws and conduct inquiries into the island's public finances.

Most of those selections came from lists supplied by Republican and Democratic lawmakers, a feature designed to build bipartisan support. The lists were never made public, and Mr. Obama's selections were never put to a Senate vote.

President Trump on Tuesday sent the names of the board's seven members to the Senate for approval, defying critics who wanted new candidates installed. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee said it would hold a hearing on their confirmation once it receives their paperwork "within several weeks."

The Supreme Court fight will unfold as the board tries to push through restructurings of $35 billion in obligations tied to the central government and $9 billion in debt backed by electricity revenue.

