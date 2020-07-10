Supreme Court ruling on Oklahoma tribal land raises questions for oil industry

HOUSTON, July 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. Supreme Court decision
recognizing about half of Oklahoma as Native American
reservation land has implications for oil and gas development in
the state, raising complex regulatory and tax questions that
could take years to settle, according to Oklahoma attorneys.
The court on Thursday overturned an Oklahoma tribe member’s
rape conviction because the location where the crime was
committed should have been considered reservation land and
therefore outside the reach of state criminal law.
The decision does not affect property ownership, but
attorneys said it has regulatory and tax implications within
reservation lands of the state's "Five Tribes" - Cherokee,
Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek and Seminole. Oklahoma was the
fourth-largest U.S. crude oil producer last year, accounting for
about 5% of production, according to government data.
"You’ll see the Five Tribes make arguments perhaps that they
have taxation authority,” said Taiawagi Helton, who teaches
environmental, property and Indian law at the University of
Oklahoma. "It’s possible you could see some slight increases in
taxation," with companies paying production taxes to both the
state and tribes.
"For pipeline approvals, tribes will expect to have a
broader consultative role," Helton said.
Tribes may not want to immediately act, but this case
suggests they would have regulatory authority over oil and gas,
said Oklahoma energy attorney A.J. Ferate.
"Do I suspect anybody is going to get their existing
production taken away? I think that would be a very extreme
issue," Ferate said.
"We’re talking about decades of litigation and questions.
We’re in a whole new world here in Oklahoma as to how do all of
these pieces fit together and how do we move forward," he said.
Mike McBride III, chair of Indian law at Tulsa law firm
Crowe and Dunlevy, said there may be implications for wind
energy and electric transmission as well as sales of water.
Industry group the Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma said it
hoped there would be no change from current regulation.
"It is critical for continued investment in Oklahoma that
the state maintain primacy with regard to the regulation of oil
and gas operations, and that issues of title with regard to real
property remain unaffected,” it said in a statement.
The Petroleum Alliance and other business groups had opposed
the recognition of reservation status in a brief to the Supreme
Court arguing that it would "recast the business and legal
environment" across lands of all Five Tribes.
The Five Tribes and the state issued a joint statement on
Thursday that they were working together on a framework of
shared jurisdiction to "support public safety, our economy and
private property rights."
