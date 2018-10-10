Supurva Healthcare Group, Inc. Officially Changes Name to Web To Door, Inc.

Announces Utah Services Starting on October 10



OAKLAND, CA, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Web To Door, Inc. (f.k.a Supurva Healthcare Group, Inc.) (OTC PINK: SPRV) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has officially changed its name to Web To Door, Inc.

On October 8, 2018, the Delaware Secretary of State accepted the Company’s amendment to change its name. The official filing in Delaware is the first step in a series of anticipated filings that will reshape the Company.

The Company also provides the following update on its expansion into Utah.

The Company’s Salt Lake City, Utah expansion will start its first on-road delivery service October 10th. The service will kickoff with 5 routes. The goal is to achieve 50 total routes by the third week in November. All drivers must complete two days of safety and delivery training prior to deployment.

An aggressive recruiting effort has been undertaken. The Company currently has 35 new hires in the pipeline within two weeks of opening the Utah operations with a goal of 75 employees. As part of the ramp up efforts, the Company has partnered with a local and national staffing agency to support its peak operation scaling solution.

Speaking again from Salt Lake City, UT, Rod Santulan, CEO of the Company stated, “The Beehive State will be even busier this holiday season, but Web To Door is scaling its operations to meet the high E-commerce demand that is anticipated.” Mr. Santulan further commented, “The operations here are on-track to be highly profitable for the Company, and we are pleased to be making progress on the administrative front by announcing the official name change to Web To Door, Inc.”



About Web To Door, Inc.



Web To Door, Inc. provides "Last Mile Delivery" solutions to large E-Commerce customers in the San Francisco Bay area, Oakland, Sacramento and San Jose, California markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Web To Door Corp.



Safe Harbor



