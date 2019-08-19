Sur La Table : Announces Appointment of Jason Goldberger as Chief Executive Officer

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sur La Table, the leading retail destination since 1972 for those passionate about cooking and entertaining, announced today the appointment of Jason Goldberger as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Kevin Keough, Sur La Table board member and Managing Director with Investcorp stated, "Jason is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in the retail industry, including a strong merchandising background in the housewares and kitchen categories. He has a proven record of driving digital transformations and implementing competitive market strategies at several well-known retail brands, which will be invaluable as we continue to pursue the strategic growth opportunities ahead for Sur La Table. We are excited to welcome Jason to the team and look forward to his many contributions."

Most recently, Mr. Goldberger was with Blue Nile, the largest online seller of diamond jewelry in the world, where he served as President, Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, since 2017. In this role, he was responsible for all global operations and redefining company strategy to focus on superior customer experiences. Previously, Mr. Goldberger served as Chief Digital Officer and President of target.com, where he spearheaded the Company's digital strategy and best-in-class digital platform creation. Mr. Goldberger has also held senior marketing, merchandising and product management roles at industry leading retailers such as Gilt Groupe, HayNeedle.com, and Amazon.com, among others.

Mr. Goldberger stated, "With my own long-standing passion for cooking, I've followed Sur La Table for over 20 years and have always been impressed with the Company's in-store expertise, intuitive web site, and engaging culinary classes, all of which create a unique positioning in the market. I'm thrilled to join this iconic brand and to lead the Company in this next phase of growth, with a focus on an integrated, seamless customer experience that will differentiate the brand for years to come."

Kevin Nickelberry, Sur La Table board member and Managing Director with Investcorp concluded, "The hiring of Jason comes on the heels of the recent refinancing of the Company. These milestones, coupled with Sur La Table's investment in its omni-channel offering, an ever-improving culinary class experience, a host of new marketing initiatives and the upcoming launch of an enhanced digital platform, position Sur La Table for growth going forward."

About Sur La Table

Founded in 1972 at Seattle's historic Pike Place Market, Sur La Table is the trusted resource for customers passionate about cooking and entertaining. The company's catalog of products encompasses cookware, kitchen electrics, tools and gadgets, cutlery, bakeware, tabletop, glassware, and locally sourced food and accessories, available in over 130 stores nationwide as well as online at www.surlatable.com. The company also operates the largest non-professional cooking school in the United States, offering cooking classes from kitchens located inside 80+ locations. Cooks from beginner to advanced can take cooking classes, to learn, build skills, and get inspired to live a better life thru cooking. Follow Sur La Table on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a leading global manager of alternative investments. Led by a new vision, Investcorp has embarked on an ambitious, albeit prudent, growth strategy. The Firm continues to focus on generating value through a disciplined investment approach in four lines of business: private equity, real estate, absolute return investments and credit management.

As at June 30, 2019, the Investcorp Group had $28.2 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers and assets subject to a non-discretionary advisory mandate where Investcorp receives fees calculated on the basis of AUM.

Since its inception in 1982, Investcorp has made over 185 Private Equity deals in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and North Africa region and Asia, across a range of sectors including retail and consumer products, technology, business services and industrials, and more than 650 commercial and residential real estate investments in the US and Europe, for in excess of $60 billion in transaction value.

Investcorp employs approximately 427 people across its offices in Bahrain, New York, London, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Singapore, and Mumbai. For further information, including our most recent periodic financial statements, which details our assets under management, please visit: www.investcorp.com

