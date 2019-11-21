SurePrep Receives Significant Growth Investment from Bregal Sagemount

SurePrep, LLC (“SurePrep”), the leading provider of tax automation software and software-powered services to the professional tax return preparation market, today announced that it has received a significant minority investment from Bregal Sagemount, a growth-focused private capital firm. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

SurePrep’s innovative, patented technology solutions automate critical tax preparation workflow tasks, increasing operational efficiency and strengthening end-customer interactions for its clients. The Company serves clients of all sizes, including 47 of the 100 largest accounting firms in the country, hundreds of small to mid-sized CPA firms, and several wealth management groups. SurePrep will use its first institutional investment to further enhance its customer service and product offerings, including 1040SCAN and TaxCaddy.

"We are very excited to bring in the Sagemount team as a strategic and financial partner," said David Wyle, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SurePrep. “We have a tremendously exciting future ahead of us as we strengthen our technology and processes, grow our client base, and expand into new product categories. The investment will allow us to further accelerate our development roadmap to better serve our clients of all sizes.”

“Sagemount is thrilled to partner with SurePrep, which continues to define the tax preparation automation space it created, and its management team, who have proven to be client-first thought leaders,” said Gene Yoon, Managing Partner at Bregal Sagemount. “SurePrep has a large white space opportunity ahead of it,” added Pavan Tripathi, Principal at Bregal Sagemount. “Its unique solutions drive meaningful value for accounting and wealth management firms, and we look forward to working with the SurePrep team on product and market growth initiatives.”

Vista Point Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to SurePrep, while Inflection Point Law provided legal counsel to the company. Goodwin Procter provided legal counsel to Bregal Sagemount.

About SurePrep

Founded in 2002, SurePrep is the leader in 1040 tax automation for CPA firms. SurePrep provides innovative, comprehensive, and productive 1040 tax automation solutions that include scan and populate with an optional OCR verification service, outsourcing and a two-time award-winning mobile solution that eliminates the paper organizer. SurePrep’s solutions are utilized by over 20,000 tax professionals at CPA firms large and small, ranging across the spectrum from Big 4 firms to sole practitioners. SurePrep’s software solutions 1040SCAN, SPbinder and TaxCaddy plus onshore and offshore tax preparation outsource services allow accounting firms to increase productivity and profitability while promoting a completely digital tax workflow. SurePrep provides the most automated solutions available to streamline the entire 1040 process for both the CPA and taxpayer. Call (800) 805-8582, email sales@sureprep.com, or visit www.sureprep.com.

About Bregal Sagemount

Bregal Sagemount is a growth-focused private capital firm with over $3 billion of committed capital. The firm provides flexible capital and strategic assistance to market-leading companies in high-growth sectors across a wide variety of transaction situations. Bregal Sagemount invests $40 million to $200 million per transaction into targeted sectors including software, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT / services, business and consumer services, and financial technology / specialty finance. For more information, please visit www.sagemount.com.

