Surf’s Up at James Beard House with Wahoo’s Fish Taco

Wahoo’s Brings Beachy Vibes and 30 Years of Culinary Talent to Prestigious New York Dinner on October 10

In 1988 Wing Lam co-founded Wahoo’s Fish Taco, with his brothers, Ed and Renato “Mingo” Lee, creating the perfect union of his two passions: surfing and creating fresh, delicious, and environmentally conscious meals. On October 10, guests are invited to hang ten for a sustainable seafood celebration with guaranteed good-time vibes when Lam, joined by vintners from two outstanding boutique Sonoma wineries, brings the Wahoo’s experience to the James Beard House.

“When I first started Wahoo’s 30 years ago, all I wanted to do was create a fun and casual place for fellow surfers to hang out and eat great food. Fast forward to today, it’s an honor and a privilege to present on behalf of Wahoo’s at the James Beard House,” said Wing Lam, co-founder of Wahoo’s Fish Taco. “To be chosen and invited to New York with my brothers is beyond what we could’ve ever imagined.”

All Grown Up, from Surf Shack to the Beard House

“Chefs must be invited in order to host dinner at the James Beard House,” adds Lam. “We spent our entire careers catering some of the world’s biggest sporting and music events. Hosting dinner at the James Beard House is a testament to our hard work, and we can’t wait to show a brand-new audience what Wahoo’s Fish Taco is all about.”

According to the James Beard Foundation, chefs are invited by Izabela Wojcik, Director of House Programming, based on national or regional reputation, as evidenced by press, resume and biography; the use of high quality, seasonal and/or local ingredients; a demonstration of excellence in a particular discipline; and other criteria, including the level of interest in the event by dining members and their guests.

“We are positively thrilled to welcome Wing, Ed and Mingo, and the entire Wahoo family to the Beard House,” said Izabela Wojcik, Director of House Programming for the James Beard Foundation. “The Beard House has a long-standing history of hosting memorable and refined meals and chefs, but as we progress through our third decade, we have expanded our commitment to highlight sustainable seafood practices as a core of our mission, and Wahoo’s certainly stood out in that arena. We know their sense of fun and adventure will ensure the dinner is enjoyable, not just important, and the winemakers they have invited will pour fabulous Sonoma boutique wines to match.”

The James Beard Foundation's mission is to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America's food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone. To this end, chefs are invited to “perform” at the Beard House by presenting dinners to Foundation members and the public.

The evening’s menu will feature hors d’oeuvres, two main entrées featuring the world-famous Wahoo’s fish tacos along and elevated versions of fan favorites like the Maui bowl and enchiladas, paired with wines by Lombardi Wines from Petaluma, Calif. and Coursey Graves from Santa Rosa, Calif. To see the full menu, visit the Wahoo’s James Beard Foundation Event Page.

Quality food combined with exceptional customer service is part of the recipe for Wahoo’s Fish Tacos’ success, according to co-founders and brothers Wing, Ed, and Mingo, and long-time business partner, Steve Karfaridis. The popular and growing chain of healthy, fast-casual, globally-inspired dining opened new restaurants in New Jersey, Las Vegas, Los Alamitos and Ontario, Calif. this year, with more in the works.

For more information about Wahoo’s 30-year milestone, current promotions and events visit Wahoos.com.

About Wahoo’s Fish Taco

Founded by Chinese-Brazilian brothers Wing Lam, Ed Lee and Mingo Lee, Wahoo’s Fish Taco, a community mainstay and worldwide pop culture phenomenon, has been serving up its eclectic Mexican-Brazilian-Asian menu since 1988. Celebrated for its fresh food, pro-athlete and celebrity support and charity involvement, Wahoo’s is recognized across the country for its sticker-covered walls. Wahoo’s has 60 locations across the U.S. and Japan. Wahoo’s mission is to nourish their communities with food and experiences while participating in charitable initiatives focused on ending hunger, caring for the environment and educational opportunities for children. To learn more, visit wahoos.com and find us on Facebook.com/WahoosFishTaco and on Twitter and Instagram @WahoosFishTaco.

About the James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation’s mission is to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone. For more than 30 years the Foundation has accomplished this mission through programs that highlight food’s central role in our lives. In addition to hosting guest-chef dinners throughout the year at the historic James Beard House in New York City, the Foundation administers the James Beard Awards; grants scholarships for culinary students; produces national events that include Taste America; and creates educational programs for the culinary community and food lovers. The Foundation addresses the growing challenges facing our food system through its Impact Programs, which include the Leadership Awards; Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change; Issue Summits; and Culinary Labs. Industry issues, such as gender imbalance and diversity in culinary leadership, are addressed through our Industry Programs. For more information, please visit jamesbeard.org and follow @beardfoundation on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

