Surf’s Up at James Beard House with Wahoo’s Fish Taco

In 1988 Wing Lam co-founded Wahoo’s
Fish Taco, with his brothers, Ed and Renato “Mingo” Lee, creating
the perfect union of his two passions: surfing and creating fresh,
delicious, and environmentally conscious meals. On October 10, guests
are invited to hang ten for a sustainable seafood celebration with
guaranteed good-time vibes when Lam, joined by vintners from two
outstanding boutique Sonoma wineries, brings the Wahoo’s experience to
the James Beard House.
“When I first started Wahoo’s 30 years ago, all I wanted to do was
create a fun and casual place for fellow surfers to hang out and eat
great food. Fast forward to today, it’s an honor and a privilege to
present on behalf of Wahoo’s at the James Beard House,” said Wing Lam,
co-founder of Wahoo’s
Fish Taco. “To be chosen and invited to New York with my brothers is
beyond what we could’ve ever imagined.”
All Grown Up, from Surf Shack to the Beard House
“Chefs must be invited in order to host dinner at the James Beard
House,” adds Lam. “We spent our entire careers catering some of the
world’s biggest sporting and music events. Hosting dinner at the James
Beard House is a testament to our hard work, and we can’t wait to show a
brand-new audience what Wahoo’s Fish Taco is all about.”
According to the James Beard Foundation, chefs are invited by Izabela
Wojcik, Director of House Programming, based on national or regional
reputation, as evidenced by press, resume and biography; the use of high
quality, seasonal and/or local ingredients; a demonstration of
excellence in a particular discipline; and other criteria, including the
level of interest in the event by dining members and their guests.
“We are positively thrilled to welcome Wing, Ed and Mingo, and the
entire Wahoo family to the Beard House,” said Izabela Wojcik, Director
of House Programming for the James Beard Foundation. “The Beard House
has a long-standing history of hosting memorable and refined meals and
chefs, but as we progress through our third decade, we have expanded our
commitment to highlight sustainable seafood practices as a core of our
mission, and Wahoo’s certainly stood out in that arena. We know their
sense of fun and adventure will ensure the dinner is enjoyable, not just
important, and the winemakers they have invited will pour fabulous
Sonoma boutique wines to match.”
The James Beard Foundation's mission is to celebrate, nurture, and honor
chefs and other leaders making America's food culture more delicious,
diverse, and sustainable for everyone. To this end, chefs are invited to
“perform” at the Beard House by presenting dinners to Foundation members
and the public.
The evening’s menu will feature hors d’oeuvres, two main entrées
featuring the world-famous Wahoo’s fish tacos along and elevated
versions of fan favorites like the Maui bowl and enchiladas, paired with
wines by Lombardi Wines from Petaluma, Calif. and Coursey Graves from
Santa Rosa, Calif. To see the full menu, visit the Wahoo’s James
Beard Foundation Event Page.
Quality food combined with exceptional customer service is part of the
recipe for Wahoo’s Fish Tacos’ success, according to co-founders and
brothers Wing, Ed, and Mingo, and long-time business partner, Steve Karfaridis.
The popular and growing chain of healthy, fast-casual, globally-inspired
dining opened new restaurants in New Jersey, Las Vegas, Los Alamitos and
Ontario, Calif. this year, with more in the works.
For more information about Wahoo’s 30-year milestone, current
promotions and events visit Wahoos.com.
About Wahoo’s Fish Taco
Founded by Chinese-Brazilian brothers Wing Lam, Ed Lee and Mingo Lee,
Wahoo’s Fish Taco, a community mainstay and worldwide pop culture
phenomenon, has been serving up its eclectic Mexican-Brazilian-Asian
menu since 1988. Celebrated for its fresh food, pro-athlete and
celebrity support and charity involvement, Wahoo’s is recognized across
the country for its sticker-covered walls. Wahoo’s has 60 locations
across the U.S. and Japan. Wahoo’s mission is to nourish their
communities with food and experiences while participating in charitable
initiatives focused on ending hunger, caring for the environment and
educational opportunities for children. To learn more, visit wahoos.com
and find us on Facebook.com/WahoosFishTaco
and on Twitter
and
Instagram @WahoosFishTaco.
About the James Beard Foundation
The James Beard Foundation’s mission is to celebrate, nurture, and honor
chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious,
diverse, and sustainable for everyone. For more than 30 years the
Foundation has accomplished this mission through programs that highlight
food’s central role in our lives. In addition to
hosting guest-chef dinners throughout the year at the historic James
Beard House in New York City, the Foundation administers the James Beard
Awards; grants scholarships for culinary students; produces national
events that include Taste America; and creates educational programs for
the culinary community and food lovers. The Foundation addresses the
growing challenges facing our food system through its Impact Programs,
which include the Leadership Awards; Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and
Change; Issue Summits; and Culinary Labs. Industry issues, such as
gender imbalance and diversity in culinary leadership, are addressed
through our Industry Programs. For more information, please visit jamesbeard.org and
follow @beardfoundation on Instagram, Twitter,
and Facebook.
