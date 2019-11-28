Log in
Surface Pro Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Surface Pro Laptop & Tablet Deals by Saver Trends

11/28/2019 | 12:11pm EST

Compare the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Surface deals for 2019 and save on the Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro X, Surface Go, Surface Book 2 and Surface Laptop 3

Compare the best Surface Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top savings on Microsoft Surface computers are shown below and have been rounded up by Black Friday & Cyber Monday experts at Saver Trends.

Best Surface Pro deals:

More Microsoft Surface deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Microsoft Surface is a touchscreen-based series of tablets and personal computers featuring the Windows operating system. Its newest notebook products, the Surface Book 2 and Surface Laptop 3, can be configured with the Intel Core i7 processor suitable for gaming and graphic editing needs. Surface Go, the latest Microsoft tablet, runs on a powerful Intel Pentium Gold processor designed to match most laptop functionality. Its other hybrid tablets, Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 6 offer style and portability with their detachable keyboards and stylus pen.

How do Black Friday sales work? Black Friday shoppers enjoy discounts across a wide range of product categories. In their 2016 study, Profitero found that Walmart offered an average discount of 36.6% over Black Friday, with 39.3% average savings on electronics products.

More and more consumers are favoring online shopping versus retail outlets. Online revenue from Black Friday sales in 2018 peaked at $6.22 billion, which CNBC reports is 23.6% higher than the previous year.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
